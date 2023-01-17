In a time not long before I arrived on this mortal rock, things were a great deal different in the South.
It’s an ugly part of our history and one that we should not and cannot ignore.
From Georgia to Alabama to Mississippi and beyond, African-Americans often struggled for even the basic rights white citizens enjoyed.
In 2023, who can really fathom segregated schools, separate drinking fountains, separate swimming pools and basically segregation across the board.
Thankfully, today all of that seems like something out of a bad movie.
We have advanced so far that virtually no one today calls for the segregated ways of the South’s history.
Racism, and bigotry in all forms, takes time to die out. It will probably never be completely gone. There are always some who think they are better than others simply because of how they were born. It has nothing to do with what they have accomplished or done to make the world a better place.
Thankfully today the only color of a football player that matters is the color of his jersey. The segregated teams of the South are long gone.
There were many involved in the Civil Rights movement but one name does and likely will always stand out. Martin Luther King lived in a time when he did not know from one day to the next, one hour to the next, when his life might end. Personally, I can’t imagine living that way.
Credit also has to go to King’s wife, Coretta, who knew her husband was at risk. She knew the father of their children was at risk every time he made a speech or made an appearance to speak in favor if civil rights.
The old news footage of many whites acting like complete morons while objecting to school integration is something anyone with a brain condemns.
At his core, King was a Baptist preacher. Even his strong faith did not protect him from those who saw him not as a person, not as a father, but as a man who signals danger to their backwards ways of living and thinking.
King’s work and willingness to put himself in harm’s way paved the way for our country to have an African-American president. We currently have an African-American vice-president.
It’s fine to disagree with an elected official because of political beliefs. However, to disagree with something that someone says simply because they may be of a different race is something that, thankfully, is rarer and rarer these days.
Gone are the days of political candidates in the South getting elected simply because they would yell a racial slur the loudest.
On Monday of this week, all government operations were closed in honor MLK Day. Schools were closed. Banks were close and there was no mail delivery.
Still, each year at this time we honor a man who gave his life to ensure everyone was treated equally and with the same level of respect. It seems like such a simple wish, but it was a wish that King paid for with his life.
So many advances have been made as we continue into the year 2023. Do we still have some more steps to take? Of course. But we have come light years since the time King was assassinated.
We can all be thankful for that, regardless of our color or background.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 1993 graduate of The University of West Georgia in Carrollton. Email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
