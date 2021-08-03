A sure sign children are back in school is the increased traffic on my morning drive to work.
If I leave early enough I usually wind up behind a yellow school bus, stopping to pick up sleepy-eyed middle and high school kids at various stops along the way.
After a pandemic year when some schools shut down in 2020, and others had a hybrid system of attendance with some students learning virtually in the first half of 2021, I personally am glad to see schools fully r-open.
I understand the risk, with the new delta variant spreading, but my family members in the teaching field lament how behind many of their students are because of long-distance learning and COVID-19 induced stress. Our family’s teachers tell me most of their students learn better face-to-face. And frankly, it seems to be better for them emotionally and socially. My art teacher daughter tells me school is a safe place for at-risk kids. School gives them stability and even the affection they crave from positive adult role models. Not to mention children whose families experience food insecurity are assured two healthy meals each day.
I applaud schools and parents for taking whatever precautions are necessary to keep their kids safe while still moving forward to ensure their children return to a degree of normalcy. (Get vaccinated if you can, and wear a mask indoors. Simple and effective.)
There was a time not so long ago when I had to make sure my children were ready for school and that meant riding a school bus. (Back when dinosaurs walked the earth, I too rode a bus to school.)
My son had to set several alarms to be sure he would get up on time for the bus. This is before he or his friends could drive. As a young teen, Michael often didn’t hear the first or second alarms, one of which had the old Subway sandwich shop $5 foot-long jingle that would sound off at top volume. He might stir on the third alarm, enough to poke his head out from the covers like a turtle peeking out of its shell. Of course I had to play drill sergeant in those years, turn on the overhead light and warn him about missing the bus.
Now my son is the adored daddy of a bright and headstrong preschooler, who tests his patience daily. My granddaughter wants to choose her own outfits for day care each day, and help her parents ready her backpack. I advised they get everything together the night before to avoid tantrums during the morning-out-the-door rush.
My daughter, who is nearly six years older than her brother, was more organized and better prepared when the alarm sounded — though, to be honest, she was a severe grump in the mornings during her high school years. I’m amazed she chose the teaching profession where she now wakes way before dawn to begin her day. Like all teachers, Rachel arrives at school early so she can cheerily greet a new generation of grouches that walk through her classroom door.
So if you’re driving to work in the early mornings, or heading out and driving through school zones in the afternoons, please slow down and obey posted school zone speed limits. Every child in the community belongs to us, and therefore we adults bear responsibility to ensure their safety.
I view it this way: Whether you’re a parent, grandparent or without offspring, all our community’s children are our kids.
So do what we tell our kids to do: behave, pay attention, learn, have fun but be careful.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
