The 2022 statewide election in Georgia is already shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory for our state and given what happened in 2018 and 2020, that is a bold prediction for sure.
Gov. Brian Kemp already has an announced opponent in the Republican primary as south Georgia educator Kandiss Taylor officially entered the race last week.
Taylor’s name should be familiar as she also ran in the U.S. Senate “jungle primary” in 2020, one of multiple Republicans to do so. During the campaign, Taylor was one of, if not the only, candidate in the race to visit all 159 counties in Georgia.
She has built a solid and loyal following and her recent candidacy announcement for 2022 has generated a good deal of buzz on social media. With so many Georgia Republicans being dissatisfied with Kemp and his war of words with former President Donald Trump, an actual primary challenger has been welcome news.
There will likely be other Republicans enter that primary as well.
While he is just now settling into his role as U.S. senator, Raphael Warnock certainly has his eyes on 2022. Senate terms are typically six years, but Warnock is actually completing the final two years of the term initially won by Republican Johnny Isakson.
When Isakson decided to retire, Gov. Kemp appointed Kelly Loeffler to the position until a special election was held. Loeffler ran in the special election but eventually lost to Warnock in the “jungle primary” runoff.
No Republican has officially announced for the 2022 GOP primary to challenge Warnock, but the list of potential contenders is growing each day. Some of the names being mentioned include former congressman Doug Collins (who ran for this Senate seat last year), former state House Minority Whip Earl Ehrhart, former Democrat Vernon Jones, who became a staunch supporter of Trump during his reelection bid and controversial congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene.
Loeffler is also reportedly considering a run in hopes of a rematch with Warnock and some reports have indicated David Perdue may also enter the race. Perdue lost the other Senate seat from Georgia in a runoff to Democrat Jon Ossoff.
Collins is also said to be pondering a primary challenge to Kemp, so we’ll have to wait to see what race he decides to enter.
From a political observer standpoint, one can only hope all of those names enter the fray for Warnock’s Senate seat.
Also, one primary challenger has announced his candidacy against Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. Mack McGregor, a U.S. Marine veteran, has launched his campaign for the state’s second highest elected position.
Similar with Kemp, Duncan has drawn harsh criticism from Trump loyalists who felt the lieutenant governor did not do enough to stop President Joe Biden from officially winning Georgia’s electoral votes.
Look for primary challengers to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as well.
Several Democrats reportedly are interested in challenging Republican State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler in 2022. This doesn’t have as much to do with Butler’s loyalty to anyone but the fact that so many Georgians struggled to get unemployment benefits in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic exploded.
Georgians have made their voices known over dissatisfaction with the office of the labor commissioner due to not being able to speak to anyone concerning unemployment benefits and not receiving responses to multiple phone calls and emails seeking assistance.
Certainly, Butler’s staff was overwhelmed by the flood of inquiries. However, longtime consumer activist Clark Howard correctly pointed out that at some point Butler needed to reach out for assistance in dealing with the thousands upon thousands of requests for help. He never did and it caused thousands of Georgians to deal with stressful delays in obtaining their benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.