Donald Trump

Supporters of Donald Trump show their support at a rally in Iowa this year. Charlie Neibergall photo

History will show Donald Trump to be perhaps the most unconventional politician in our country’s history.

It still boggles the mind of many political experts that he ever became president in 2016. Yet, once he was in office, Trump was certainly not the worst to ever occupy the White House.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.