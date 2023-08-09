History will show Donald Trump to be perhaps the most unconventional politician in our country’s history.
It still boggles the mind of many political experts that he ever became president in 2016. Yet, once he was in office, Trump was certainly not the worst to ever occupy the White House.
Trump did a great deal for the working man and working woman. He did a solid job in leading the country through the COVID-19 pandemic. He doesn’t get the proper credit for all he did but, rest assured, he showed true presidential leadership during this time.
Trump, and many of his supporters, still have a hard time believing he actually lost in 2020. His strong belief in this area is now causing him some legal issues even as he seeks to return to the White House in the 2024 election.
Trump has been the clear front runner in all GOP polls as we head toward the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary early next year.
And to be frank, none of th polls have been close.
Many non-Trump Republicans hung their hopes on Florida governor Ron DeSantis. They liked the way he attacked the “woke” movement and how he wages an ongoing war against those who don’t follow his far-right wing views.
DeSantis, however, has been a very poor national candidate. Many of the things that might work in a single state simply don’t apply nationally anymore. His absurd personal war against Disney has been criticized by many fellow Republicans as being, well, anti-Republican.
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie in fact has said the war by DeSantis on a private business is something he would expect liberals to do. Christie has a point. To use the power of the government to punish a private business is in no way conservative.
Meanwhile, Trump continues to roll along on his campaign even while continuing to have more indictments. Some of the court issues Trump is now facing are laughable and it is still amazing a former president has had to deal with them.
Clearly these are cases of political bias against the former president and these prosecutors are using the legal system to go after someone they disagree with politically.
We should never fall under the delusion that the legal system is truly blind to matters of politics. It’s not true and never has been. The Supreme Court is as political as anything in the legal system.
While there are a double- digit number of Republicans officially in the GOP race for the 2024 nomination, it’s hard to see any of them overtake Trump. The supporters for Trump as are loyal as those of any candidate who has run for president. No indictment on any issue is going to change that.
In fact, each time the news of a new indictment is announced, polls show Trump’s support growing.
At this point the anti-Trump crowd on the left and right had better hope the courts derail his quest for the Republican nomination because none of the challengers currently in the race seem to be up to that task.
The final chapters in the Donald Trump political book have yet to be written. He is already the most unique man to occupy the White House. Could he possible occupy it again?
By now, we should all know it’s not wise to bet against him. The 2024 Republican primary may turn out to be the most unusual and fascinating one to date.
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune and a 1993 graduate of The University of West Georgia. Email comments to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
