We don’t mention that The Tribune is a United Way Pacesetter with 100% employee participation for accolades.
Instead, it’s to prove that literally any company can do it.
We’re proud to have a long history of support for the United Way of Walton County, which helps nine agencies that in turn support one in three Walton residents.
It’s our honor to help give back, just as it is for many local businesses.
We encourage other businesses to join us with payroll deduction campaigns to help United Way.
It’s easy to do and the rewards are great.
The pandemic has revealed needs among people who might never have realized how close they were to having to ask for help, and it’s on all of us to pitch in and help our neighbors.
The theme this year is “For Walton.” Join our employees in being For Walton by helping United Way.
