I’ve been expecting to write a version of this column for some time.
In the last year or so, as local parents in communities across the nation have lost their marbles and gone on censorship sprees in their school libraries and on classroom materials, I knew it was only a matter of time before someone around these parts joined in the insanity.
So I waited, ready to sink my venomous pen into whatever school was foolish enough to be the first to fall prey to such foolishness.
I just didn’t think it would be about a musical.
But here we are. Walnut Grove High School, for a 24-hour period, banned the production of its drama department’s spring musical, “Mean Girls: The Musical,” a Broadway show based on the popular teen comedy movie.
We’re still not sure why. The musical was already using the “junior” script, which cuts out much of the most objectionable material for a younger crowd. And a further list of additional permissible cuts had already been consulted and applied.
But someone objected to something in the script and complained to the administration.
And the administration, in the long tradition of cowardly executive retreats everywhere, caved immediately and canceled the whole thing.
Principal Lindsey Allen cited “strong sexual undertones and innuendos and questionable language” in the script, which makes me wonder if he’s ever seen ANY of the shows local high schools put on. I saw “Grease” at Monroe Area High School and there’s probably nothing in “Mean Girls” as suggestive as the lyrics of the unexpunged“Greased Lightning” number in that ever-popular show.
“Our administrative team and drama production team did not feel the play as written was appropriate for our students or community,” Allen continued, which makes you again wonder where this conclusion was in November, when casting was underway, instead of February, a month away from curtain call.
They’re high schoolers, for crying out loud. Their personal conversations are far more blue than anything in a show based on a movie rated PG-13.
That’s right, the movie can be seen by most middle schoolers, but not put on by high schoolers.
The decision has been reversed, with further compromises, but the entire situation is asinine. One puritanical killjoy tried to murder an entire play and almost got away with it.
That’s not the sort of thing we should be teaching our children. We should be teaching them about artistic expression and freedom of the arts, not showing them how paper-thin our principles are in the face of silly objections.
The show must go on. Let’s hope that stays true.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
