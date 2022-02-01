My mom used to tell my identical twin sister, Danielle, and me that although God took away one of her children, he later gave her two.
Our parents lost an infant daughter to sudden infant death syndrome eight years before my sister and I were born. Our sister Lisa died on July 16, 1952. Danielle and I were born on July 16, 1960.
Mom said having twins was challenging, but she was grateful to have two daughters. She knew from the start we were unique individuals.
My husband likes to tease Danielle and has called her “the evil twin,” like in some cheesy soap opera. Danielle is not, and never was, evil. She is kind and generous to a fault. But Danielle is feisty. She had to be.
Danielle — the younger twin by three minutes — was tiny and sickly at birth and not expected to live beyond 72 hours. She was just 2 pounds, 13 ounces at birth and I was a “whopping” 4 pounds. We were both placed into isolettes. I came home from the hospital after four weeks. Danielle came home two weeks after I did.
Mom enjoyed raising a “matching set.” She would dress us in matching outfits. One Halloween Mom even dressed us as a pair of dice.
At age 9, Danielle put her foot down and refused to dress alike any longer. Now, many years later, we often buy some of the same clothing — she on the West Coast and me on the East Coast.
Danielle and I learned early to trade places. We switched cribs as toddlers and classrooms as teenagers.
She was the brain behind all our exploits. Like I said … rebellious streak. And yet she claims I’m the bossy one. (I’m not bossy. I’m just more organized.)
I once tried to take a chemistry test for Danielle in high school. (Her idea of course.)
We had chemistry at the same period, in different classrooms with different teachers — but the rooms were next to one another.
Fortunately, her teacher figured out the ploy pretty quick before we got far into the quiz. (I had a better handle on the Periodic Table than she.) Our teachers had a sense of humor, thank goodness, and Danielle was allowed to retake the test. She got a lower grade, of course, but at least she didn’t get a zero or a suspension. And detention for both of us wasn’t bad. Kind of like “The Breakfast Club.” I never attempted to cheat in school again.
Danielle and I have always had a twin-connection. We seem to sense if one of us is experiencing a crisis and will reach out to the other by telephone. Like when I was in premature labor in a military hospital in Germany and she was home with her infant son in Los Angeles. I was an Air Force spouse then. Danielle called my husband to find out what was wrong.
Of course, we are in constant communication today with our cellphones. We converse daily, and even send texts and emails throughout the day. It helps ease our physical separation with 2,519.6 miles between us.
So, we may only visit once or twice a year, but my twin and I are always in sync.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
