ATLANTA — For the General Assembly this week, what began as traditional proceedings moving toward Crossover Day, the midpoint of the legislative session, ended with pivotal decisions for the state of Georgia as our families and communities make drastic adjustments to press forward through the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Throughout the district, we were alarmed to learn of Hard Labor Creek State Park being designated as an isolation and monitoring location for possible COVID-19 patients. Since that announcement, there remains only one patient assigned to one of the seven Federal Emergency Management Agency trailers positioned there to provide the necessary care and supervision he needs.
We can rest assured every precaution has been taken to ensure the safety of our communities near Hard Labor Creek State Park.
Gov. Brian Kemp has encouraged school systems, businesses and all major stakeholders to consider implementing policies and best practices moving forward to keep as many citizens safe and free of exposure to COVID-19. With that in mind, the Senate and the House have determined to suspend the legislative session indefinitely.
Although each week of the legislative session has been defined by increments of incredible success and political development, this week has been arguably the most productive one yet, as the Senate passed over 50 bills on the floor. Recognizing the accomplishments we were able to achieve on Crossover Day alone, we have addressed some of the most pressing issues affecting Georgians, and have proposed viable solutions to them. This includes challenges related to public safety, access to health care, workforce development and expansive educational programs.
While there is still work ahead of us, I believe my colleagues and I have made tremendous progress in ensuring Georgia remains economically strong and developed.
One bill that would specifically promote Georgia’s competitiveness in the business and labor sector is Senate Bill 447, which would define various work-based learning programs and positions. Career technical organizations, school-based enterprises and skill development seminars are just a few of the crucial areas of curriculum that contribute to the overall economic health of our great state. Being on the cusp of ever-changing technology and trade will allow Georgia to maintain its position as the best state to do business.
Highlighting Senate Resolution 833, this legislation creates the Joint Study Committee on Preparing our Future Workforce, which would focus on developing future leaders and expand economic opportunities for Georgia.
Relating to health and safety measures, SB 426 would require any facility permitted to emit ethylene oxide to report a spillage of the chemical to the Environmental Protection Division within 24 hours of discovering the release and subsequently require EPD to publicly release the information on its website. During the interim period, the state discovered a number of facilities were emitting levels of ethylene oxide that were recognized as higher than what is determined to be safe.
With that, Senate District 25 was categorized on the outskirts of this range, putting communities and businesses at risk. As a means of establishing more cautionary measures, SB 426’s procedures would give assurance to the hardworking people of Georgia that each environment is being monitored for safety.
Of the multitude of bills passed, a few to highlight are:
- The Conference Committee Report on House Bill 792, the Amended Fiscal Year 2020 budget, which has now been agreed to by both sides and sent to the governor for his signature.
- SB 423, the Max Gruver Act, which would expand the definition of hazing and impose greater penalties for hazing actions that result in serious bodily harm or death.
- SB 375, which would raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco or vapor products to 21 from 18 and provide for penalties.
- SB 445, which would allow the director of the EPD to grant permit issuing authority for land-disturbing activities to a water or water sewage authority.
- SB 327, which would require employers, to a reasonable extent, to provide certain accommodations for employees that need to pump breast milk for a nursing child.
- SB 482, which would create the Georgia All-Payer Claims Database for healthcare.
- SB 489, which would remove the requirement for low-speed vehicles to have an amber strobe light.
- SB 408, which would remove the sunset provision that establishes a deadline for using sick leave to care for immediate family members.
- SB 412, which would revise property insurance coverage, agreements and cancelations in relation to motor vehicles.
I believe this suspension is in the best interests of all employees, staffers and visitors, but I also understand there is still much work to be done during this session to ensure Georgia remains a great place to live and work. I took an oath to serve and I continue to be committed to the values and ideals that I pledged almost 10 years ago.
While I intend to keep you updated on any new developments, please reach out to my office if you have any questions or concerns about the progression of the situation.