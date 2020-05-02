Still sheltered in place, I’m now bracing for the arrival of the hummingbirds.
What a relief to know that this arrival is a much-anticipated joyous migration. For six consecutive years my little hummers have stopped for food and rest as they traveled northward! This year, I’m feeding the hummingbirds a simpler mixture of one part sugar to four parts water.
If you use a pre-mixture, to prevent ants you can rub petroleum jelly on the wire holding the feeder. The sugar-water mixture is the same as the flower concentration.
I’m ready. However, the feeder has been in place now for a week and the level has not moved. My increasingly concern that I missed the spring migration motivated me to search the internet for an interactive map to help track the hummingbirds’ flight. In particular, the hummers’ flight through Walton County and precisely, the area of Social Circle.
Surprisingly, I was shocked to know that nearly a month ago, only one hummingbird sighting had been reported in Walton County. The anonymous bird watcher noted a ruby-throated hummingbird was spotted in Loganville! The race was on to search the migration map for sightings in other local cities. Even though the map showed plainly the ruby-throated hummingbirds are migrating through Georgia to their northward destination, our county had no other reporting.
Let’s get on the map Walton County and report our hummingbirds because I can’t believe that the hummers are bypassing flight through our county. The website is www.hummingbirdcentral.com and best viewed from a desktop computer. The page opens to Welcome to Hummingbird Central. Select inside the general area of the first map on the right titled “2020 Spring Migration Map.” A new page opens, “Spring 2020 Hummingbird Migration Map and Sightings.” Scrolling down the page, select the button located far right side, “Submit your hummingbird sighting.” The page disclaims in bold red text, its privacy statement of not using names or email addresses, only city and state and sighting details. You can browse the remaining section to view the 2020 Hummingbird Spring Migration Interactive Map to search the hummers’ paths throughout Georgia, the U.S. and Canada.
“Waltonians” – raise up your feeders and start attracting hummers that flap their wings 80 times every second and the only birds that can fly backwards. Per our state’s wildlife division, Georgia has 11 hummingbird species all year with the ruby-throated as the only species to nest in our state. Attracting these birds can be as simple as adding native plants such as lupine, blazing star, or butterfly weed, exotic plants such as gladiolus, Four O’Clock or bleeding heart or a combination of both such as impatiens, snapdragon, or geranium.
May the song “Hummingbird” by Seals and Crofts, embrace you in a rhythmic state of mind while you watch God’s hummers move through.