A record number of area residents stood for an hour and prayed in downtown Monroe this time last year to show their support for the sanctity of human life.
Approximately 225 people took part in last year’s Life Chain, making it the largest crowd ever to attend the event as it now enters its 13th year of existence locally.
This year’s Life Chain will once again take place Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the Historic Courthouse square in downtown Monroe.
I’d like to invite you, and I’d like you to invite everyone you know, to come and take part in this prayerful, peaceful plea for the protection of the unborn and the sanctity of life.
Let’s set a new record this year.
If you haven’t been to one before, let me assure you: This is going to be about as far from a violent protest as you can get. You aren’t going to be encouraged to be confrontational or harass anyone.
And honestly, you don’t have to worry about anyone doing that to you, either. I’ve been to every Life Chain ever since my family and I came back to Monroe in August 2014, and I’ve yet to experience any type of disturbing behavior in response to the prayerful presence of attendees.
You simply stand and silently pray. Hold a sign promoting life if you’d like. Don’t hold one if you’d rather not. That’s not what’s important.
What’s important is you stand with a couple hundred of your friends and neighbors and all silently pray for the changing of hearts and minds.
Because at the end of the day, changing hearts and minds is the only way we’re ever going to be able to truely protect the defenseless unborn — more so even than changing laws.
Hope to see you all there.
