When I was in high school, I went through a phase where I decided to read all the books people didn’t want me to.
Any book that was banned in some form or fashion somewhere, for bad language or religious taboos or just puritanical zeal, went on to my reading list.
I tackled “Lolita,” “Catch-22,” “Slaughterhouse Five,” “The Last Temptation of Christ,” “Catcher in the Rye,” “Beloved,” “The Satanic Verses” and quite a few more.
(That last title, Salman Rushdie’s book on Islam that earned the fatwa on his head, I kept hidden away when at school lest my classmates get the wrong idea and try to burn me at the stake.)
All of these books I found at the library. For me, that was part of the appeal of the library — it was a place to go and find books someone probably didn’t want me to read.
School libraries were harder to pull that trick, but few people actually pay attention to what’s in books — I get carded at Walmart for R-rated movies, after all, while the romance novels on the shelves there are probably much more explicit, yet no one blinks because they can’t be bothered to read.
So, yeah, there were a few books I got in my high school library that would have raised some eyebrows somewhere, I’m sure.
That won’t be allowed in Texas any more, of course.
Terrified by the ill-defined boogeyman of critical race theory, the Texas legislature wants to purge all school reading materials of anything that might make children think beyond the limited scope of a defanged school curriculum.
We can’t have children thinking about, well, let’s see what’s on the list of banned materials … sex education, racism, gay and lesbian themes or anything else in the news or their own, lived experiences they might wonder about.
Don’t worry, they’ll find all the answers on the internet, given they can navigate past a safe search filter far better than their parents can. That’s sure to give them a balanced look at these issues.
Not that liberals are any more innocent here. Schools in more “progressive” areas want to get rid of books like “Lord of the Flies” for not including girls or even “The Handmaid’s Tale,” since they can’t realize depiction is not the same thing as endorsement.
But book banners are never terribly self-aware, else they’d stop trying to ban “Fahrenheit 451” in all of its irony.
Leave the libraries alone, people. Stock them with all the things that make us uncomfortable and let the teens figure out a few things for themselves. They might just learn a few things their elders still haven’t figured out.
