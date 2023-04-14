Before this week, I don’t remember the last time I went to to an Easter Egg hunt.
I, of course, attended my fair share of such events as a child, eagerly collecting plastic eggshells to discover candy treats hidden within, but it had been years since I frequented such events.
On Wednesday, however, I accompanied my four nieces and their parents to my first Easter Egg hunt in decades and remembered the happiness of Easter once more.
Easter gets a bad rap among our major holidays these days. As a churchgoer, of course, I annually reflect on Easter’s importance to the spiritual calendar, but it’s essentially a one-day event.
My church experience has never been of the “high church” type where Lent is observed, so there’s none of the big build-up you get around Christmas. At most there is a weeklong escalation from Palm Sunday to Easter itself, but that can hardly equal the two to three month frenzy around Christmas.
And that’s just the religious side. Easter’s secular presence has always been a bit anemic. Despite all the Easter Bunny hoopla, for most people Easter means an excuse to eat more candy in the shape of eggs, rabbits and chicks and then we move on.
There are almost no Easter movies outside of all those 50s Bible epics. Halloween and Christmas steal all the thunder in Hollywood, it seems.
But that’s an adult perspective. Escorting my 8-year-old niece to the event, which not only included the egg hunt itself, but also a petting zoo, inflatables, games and ice cream, I saw a much different side of the Easter build-up.
Kara, her sisters and her cousin were all thrilled to be there. They were almost dancing in their seats as they waited for the event to begin and they eagerly rushed from one area to another as we explored the various options at the church.
Kara was especially thrilled with the petting zoo, where she could cuddle the bunny rabbits — currently her favorite animal — to her heart’s content. But she was also happy collecting Easter eggs, methodically grabbing plastics orbs as rapidly as possible to fill her fluffy basket to the brim.
Even at the games portion, where she went hopping to and fro in several organized sack races, she was laughing and giggling away. She was far from finishing among the leaders. She fell a few times. But she didn’t care. She was having fun.
It was all a bit infectious. It revived a bit of my own childhood Easter glee, even if no one shared their ice cream with me.
It’s nice to have nieces to remind me of what the world looks like to a child and this Easter, and on all the others that follow, I hope I can remember that feeling and revive that joy for myself.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.