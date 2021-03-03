Every newsroom I’ve ever worked in has had one common, favorite topic of discussion — and it’s not religion or politics. It’s food.
We community journalists don’t do what we do for the money, and so just getting three square meals a day is an accomplishment. Sometimes my fellow reporters and I are like the starving urchins from the musical “Oliver!” who break into song when being served gruel:
“Food Glorious food
We’re anxious to try it
Three banquets a day
Our favorite diet
Just picture a great big steak
Fried, roasted, or stewed
Oh food! magical food! wonderful
food! marvelous food!”
Then little Oliver famously says, “Please sir, I want some more,” and all heck breaks loose.
For me, food is memory, food is family and food is faith.
When I present my 2-year-old granddaughter a box of animal crackers in a circus train car box, I remember my own grandparents who did the same. My grandpa Martin also used to drop pennies when we took walks, pointed them out and told us kids to pick them up. We bought pieces of one-cent bazooka gum at the Five and Dime.
Eating fresh blueberries always brings back the time my twin sister and I, at age 4 or 5, sat in the blueberry patch of family friends who retired to a farm on Long Island. We ate them off the bush, with the juice staining our faces, hands and pinafores.
Food was an intricate part of my upbringing. My father was French and an accomplished chef. He worked at Air France for years, when the airline served gourmet meals to its passengers. My father was proud of the fact during his time at Air France he personally supervised meals for the former general and president of France, Charles de Gaulle.
My parents entertained often in our home. These meals were several courses and included delicacies like escargot. There was red and white wine on the table, and five to 10 different types of cheese. And there was French bread. Fresh and crusty, my dad used to say you knew where a Frenchman sat by the crumbs on the chair from the baguette.
My mother was no slouch in the kitchen, either. Her close friends and mentors were Sicilian Italian, so pasta dishes were also on the menu growing up. She would make spaghetti sauce from scratch and stir it in a huge pot. We rarely ate fast food in those days. And my parents having grown up during lean, difficult times never let anything to go to waste.
Speaking of not wasting valuable food … I worry about families going hungry today. I’ve covered numerous food distributions just this past year. Our modern day soup kitchen lines are now no contact type of events where young families and seniors drive through parking lots to have boxes of food placed in the trunks of their vehicles. The end of the pandemic and economic recovery can’t come soon enough!
Food is also weaved into the religious holidays and celebrations of every culture. Many foods served in a Jewish home like mine aren’t merely traditional; they’re symbolic such as when we reenact the Exodus from Egypt during the Passover Seder.
Passover is just a month away and I’ve got to plan. Even if it’s just my husband and me again this year, like April 2020 at the start of COVID-19, it takes time to plan a menu and acquire the necessary staples like matzo. We sat down to a scrumptious meal last Pesach, complete with homemade chicken soup and fluffy matzo balls and my mom’s chopped chicken liver, in front of a laptop computer. We Zoomed with my kids, siblings and cousins who live scattered across the country. We did the same at Thanksgiving last November.
When my own kids came along, food remained an integral part of their childhood.
Frank’s mom was German so Sunday dinners at their house included schnitzel, red cabbage and dumplings. Frank’s dad, a Vietnam veteran who had been stationed in Korea for a time, favored his neighbor’s kimchi. I thought it stunk, but Norman enjoyed it.
Then, when we were stationed in Germany and visited Frank’s Oma, we would on occasion dine on chickens they plucked from their own chicken yard, dispatched, plucked and cooked. My daughter had no qualms about eating the mean chickens that chased and pecked her, but she was traumatized when served one particular dish. Frank’s Uncle Urban let her pick out a bunny at the market. She thought it was to be a pet. Her German and mine were nonexistent, so we didn’t follow the conversation about dinner preparations. Well, the rabbit ended up the main course. My daughter was horrified and STILL has not forgiven us.
Our time in Italy also opened our eyes and taste buds. And spoiled us. Pizza and cappuccino in the states will never be the same. I still prefer gelato to regular, old ice cream.
All this food reminiscing is making me hungry, and its just mid-morning. Guess I’ll treat myself to a second breakfast, like Bilbo Baggins in Tolkein’s classic novel, “The Hobbit.”
