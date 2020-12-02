Ronna McDaniel found herself on the horns of a moral dilemma this weekend in Georgia.
The Republican National Committee chair visited Cobb County to urge support for the party’s two candidates in the Senate runoffs, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
What she found instead was the result of the skepticism sown over the general election. People wondered, why bother if the election is decided anyway?
Well, the good news is, that’s not what happened. There has been no credible evidence of the sort of widespread tampering that meant the election was corrupt.
Instead, President-elect Joe Biden carried Georgia and showed Peach State Republicans they have work to do. That starts with getting Perdue and Loeffler over the finish line.
If you think the election last month was murky, imagine what would happen if you didn’t participate in the runoff. No, the best way to avoid results you don’t like is to swamp the polls and ensure those who feel the same way you do, do the same.
And consider this: Who benefits most if you boycott? Democrats. Do you really want that to happen?
Make your voice heard. Vote.
