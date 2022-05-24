The world is a scary place and learning at least some self-defense skills can go a long way to protecting oneself. Especially for women of all ages.
A couple of weeks ago I took a self-defense class at the Porterdale Police Department. Chief Jason Cripps and Senior Officer Randy Downs led the class. There were 10 of us including Porterdale City Councilwoman Kay Piper, some of her family members and co-workers. This was the second of the two self defense classes offered by the PPD.
Some of what we learned was common sense safety measures. However, combining common sense practices with a few clever strategies made the class well worth a Saturday morning.
Downs instructed us in the three As: Awareness, Attitude and Armed Action.
“Trust your instincts,” Downs said. “If something doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t safe.”
He told us we need to be aware of our surroundings at all times. For example, when I stop at a gas station and get out of my vehicle I should look around and see who is there. I should not be totally engrossed in my cell phone.
Body language is a part of having a strong attitude as human predators will target those who appear vulnerable, Downs said. He suggested having an “interview stance.” Swing your arms when walking, and make eye contact. This projects confidence.
So is using our voice; don’t be polite if you feel threatened. Make a scene if a stranger is bothering you. Yell loudly for help and try to keep a safe distance from a would-be attacker. That can give you time to get away.
Fear can help keep you alive. If you can’t flee and must fight — meaning armed action — this emotion can help you do whatever it takes to protect your life.
Think of what you can do to make them stop, Downs told us.
Downs suggested striking an assailant’s weak points like the eyes, nose and throat. Use the fingers to drive toward the eyes. Use an open hand on the face. You can knee the groin, kick a knee, stomp the top of the foot or rake an attacker’s shin with your heel. These methods can give you time to get away.
There were several people in the class who carry mace or a concealed firearm.
Downs went over some basic safety measures and summarized the new concealed carry law and self defense law in Georgia.
He suggested if a woman carries mace she should replace it after one year. If folks want to use guns for protection, it’s best to get certified in firearm safety. The National Rifle Association offers these courses, as do many law enforcement agencies.
Downs also offered tips on keeping one’s home safe. Changing the locks when you move, installing deadbolts to doors and windows, investing in an alarm system or ring, installing security lighting or getting a dog can all help protect you and your family.
He said common household items can be used as weapons, like keeping a pen in every room or using a chemical product like oven cleaner to deter an intruder.
“How many of you can find your way around your home in the pitch dark?” Downs asked us.
He suggested we get to know our neighbors and ask for ID or verify by phone when service people come to your door.
“If you’re alone and you see an accident or stranded motorist report it from your cell phone,” Downs said. He warned us not to exit our vehicles.
“You know that your first choice is to avoid trouble, your next option is to walk or run, and then you come to the escapes and use whatever physical force is necessary for you to achieve that,” he summarized.
I was glad to see our local police department reach out to citizens to help them learn ways to empower themselves. It’s something we all should learn in today’s uncertain world.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@ waltontribune.com.
