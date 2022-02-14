The fifth week of the 2022 legislative session saw more legislation make its way to the House floor, including the bill for the Amended Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
Chief Justice David Nahmias of the Supreme Court of Georgia also delivered the annual State of the Judiciary address in the House Chamber.
We passed House Bill 910, to amend the state budget for the current fiscal year ending June 30.
Last year, the original Fiscal Year 2022 budget was set at a revenue estimate of $27.2 billion, but because Georgia’s economy has made an outstanding recovery, the amended budget will allow the state to use about $2.6 billion in new funds before the current fiscal year ends in July. With these projections in mind, the House’s version of the amended budget focuses on education, health, public safety, as well as the state’s workforce and infrastructure.
This new funding in the amended budget presents a much-needed opportunity to address our state’s aging infrastructure and vital workforce needs. This balanced budget dedicates more than $900 million to the state’s infrastructure needs, such as replacing agency vehicles and school buses, upgrading state technology and maintenance, repairs, infrastructure and design for state facilities.
It also makes a sizeable investment into retaining and recruiting state workers, including an allocation of more than $900 million for salary increases for state employees, educators, and other school employees. Before July 1, all full-time, benefit-eligible state employees would receive a $5,000 cost-of-living-driven salary adjustment; our teachers would receive a $2,000 supplement; and many other school employees would receive a $1,000 supplement.
Georgia’s K-12 education system is the largest budget expenditure and totals $11.16 billion, or 43.3% of the general funds in the state budget. Due to the rebound in state revenues this last year, this amended budget restores $383 million that is needed to fully fund our K-12 education system using the Quality Basic Education formula.
HB 910 includes $263 million to meet the projected need from increased enrollment in the state’s Medicaid program, and an additional $1.7 million for the Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce to fully fund residents in graduate medical education programs. This budget also appropriates $10 million to fund service cancelable loans for mental health practitioners to expand the workforce to meet increasing demands for services.
HB 910 also includes $310,000 for the Georgia Crisis and Access Line to implement the National Suicide Lifeline in our state.
The budget prioritizes keeping Georgians safe and supporting our law enforcement agencies and corrections system, including $1.3 million to support our judicial system’s critical operations, and $23.6 million to replace almost 600 vehicles for the Georgia Department of Corrections, Department of Community Supervision, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Department of Public Safety and approximately $483,000 to allow the GBI to hire four election complaint investigators.
This proposed budget now travels to the Senate for review and debate in that chamber, as occurs with all legislation. It will be a balanced budget when finished, and our state’s triple-A bond ratings will remain protected.
During a joint session on Feb. 8, Chief Justice Nahmias provided a comprehensive update on how the judicial system has adapted to the pandemic, as well as the challenges the courts still face. The chief justice highlighted that one of its most helpful responses to the pandemic has been leveraging technology and offering virtual court proceedings to keep cases moving along in almost all of our courts.
Going forward, the chief justice shared a common legislative goal of improving the state’s mental health system, since those with mental illnesses are more likely to be incarcerated than hospitalized. He reminded us that the state’s accountability courts have been tremendously successful in dealing with offenders with mental and behavioral health issues, reducing recidivism rates and helping offenders reenter society.
Our proposed mental health bill will help address these problems.
Recently, we learned inflation has soared to the highest level since the early 1980s. We see it at the grocery store and gas station. It all stems from poor federal leadership resulting in terrible policies, primarily in energy and fiscal policy. Inflation is a stealth tax, which in 2021 caused the purchasing power of every one of our hard-earned dollars to drop to 93½ cents in value — in just one year! We have to do better.
At the state level, we are looking at cutting taxes. I am very active on the Ways & Means Committee, as many of you know. Our subcommittees are working hard on various tax reform ideas, including Gov. Brian Kemp’s tax rebate plan and several income-tax cut plans. I am very optimistic.
I encourage you to reach out if you have any questions or concerns regarding legislation that has been discussed or passed so far. You can reach my Capitol office at 404-656-5024, or you can email me directly at bruce.williamson@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
