My parents had a traditional home where my dad, a World War II Marine, worked and my mom, a former nurse, took care of the family. With seven kids she had lots to do; my twin brother and I are numbers 5 and 6 in the lineup.
Our family never missed church nor Sunday school, and my parents encouraged select activities, like Boy Scouts. (I am an Eagle Scout.) Due to Dad’s work, we moved around the country, landing in Savannah when I was 17. Except for schooling, I have lived in Georgia since then, but my parents made many more moves. Dad died this July at 92, and Mom just made her final move from Knoxville to Arkansas to be near my oldest sister. Covington has been my home for the last 24 years. My wife, Pat, a Newton County special education teacher, is the reason I came to Covington. We met working in a church summer camp before I went to law school. We have been happily married for 30 years and have one daughter, who is completing her master’s in music at Georgia State University.
My Emory Law diploma reads, that it imposes a “distinctive trust” on me, to use it “skillfully in a life of service to others.” I have followed that dictate by helping clients at important moments in their lives: buying or selling a home, starting, buying or selling a business, planning for the aid and protection of an elderly or disabled family member, or zealously representing clients before trial and appellate courts. I have also served the broader community in a variety of roles: 20 years of service with the Arts Association of Newton County, including as board member, and board president; 20 years of service on the Covington Downtown Development Authority promoting economic growth in Covington; a decade on the Advisory Board of the Covington Family YMCA; 24 years in the Kiwanis Club of Covington having served as president, board member and chair of the scholarship committee; and a 24-year member of my church, having served as a Sunday school teacher, lector and parish council member. These evidence my long-term commitment to service in the community.
At its core, a judge is a public servant. My professional and community service has fully prepared me to serve the community as a judge.
My work has spanned all 53 titles of the Georgia Code from Alcoholic Beverages to Wills. In and out of court, I have addressed the law that affects your daily lives: contracts, employment, real estate, landlord/tenant, business law and banking law, wills and estates. Along the way, I have handled car wrecks, dog bites, adult adoptions, environmental and tax matters. I support alternative courts such as veterans’ courts, or mental health courts which save taxpayer money, provide treatment, and keep strict supervision over nonviolent offenders instead of expensive incarceration. The economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19, raises fears of another recession. Because of my representation of businesses and families during the Great Recession and helping them rebuild afterwards, I am the best candidate to understand those issues and their impact as judge.
With my traditional values, common sense developed through years of helping clients on real life issues, and a record of upholding the law, I am your best candidate for superior court judge.