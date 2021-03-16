My husband and I switched up our usual, boring pandemic-induced routine last Saturday by spending the day outside with hundreds of other people who also seemed eager to escape self-imposed isolation.
Instead of just hanging out at the house, watching classic car and cooking shows on TV we attended the 16th annual Memories in Monroe Car Show. This was our first time coming to this particular car show; we’ve been to many over the years. This one reached a much higher bar.
My husband could never be described as a grease monkey, but he does appreciate sleek, fast cars. Frank’s eyes lit up as he gazed longingly at several gleaming, and immaculately maintained vintage sports cars.
If I ever win the lottery, I’m buying my sweetheart the classic roadster of his dreams. He spied several cars and trucks from the 1960s that resembled the ones his parents drove. And, because we’re no spring chickens either, there was one Ford Bronco similar to one we owned our first year of marriage. That four-wheel-drive came in handy the 21⁄2 years we spent in Cheyenne, Wyoming — especially when the city shut down during fall, winter and spring blizzards.
I was surprised by how large the car show was, the sheer number and diversity of vehicles displayed. If the size of the crowd alone was any indication then this event could be declared an overwhelming success.
Unique cars, trucks and even hippie vans named “Geraldine” decorated with flower power stickers seemed to stretch up and down Broad Street and flow onto every side street in the downtown area. Some shops kept their doors open to the breeze so visitors could browse their wares as they milled around Monroe. We saw people of all ages and from every walk of life there, enjoying a simple pastime. Young couples with toddlers in strollers, folks walking dogs of every size and shape (one 13-week old puppy with ENORMOUS paws got a lot of attention) and recently vaccinated seniors greeting old friends and holding tight to the hands of their grandchildren. I know they were vaccinated because I overheard several conversations.
I think the car show’s massive attendance indicates most of us are just weary of the pandemic and crave freedom from fear, from restrictions. Our American love affair with cars and trucks and the open road is akin to that longing for independence from the coronavirus.
Personally, I think one can enjoy life and still take a few modest precautions. I wore my mask and kept my distance as best as I could. I saw some people wearing face coverings as well, but many individuals I saw appeared to be mask-less. I guess they felt comfortable being outside and weren’t worried about contracting COVID-19. Still, the pandemic is not quite over and I don’t want anyone to fall ill now because they crave company and a little fun.
One thing for sure, Frank and I will happily attend next year’s post-pandemic car show. And we’ll bring the entire family.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.