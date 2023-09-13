Hollywood remains at a standstill as the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild alike both remain on strike due to the shortsighted buffoonery of the major studios.
The writers have been on strike since May, and the actors since July, which means we’ve gone all summer without anything happening in show business aside from a few smaller productions and independent projects.
No progress has been made to ending the impasse between the actual creative force behind all the movies and TV shows produced by the dream factory and the myopic plutocrats who think they do anything but leech funds out of the production process they know nothing about.
The studios, confident they can sit on their piles of reserve funds and outlast the guilds, have made one attempt at a counteroffer that reeked more of PR than of actual conciliatory energy. That supposed counteroffer was so insulting the writers threw it back in the studios’ faces and we remain deadlocked.
It hasn’t been apparent from the outside... yet. The summer was full of big releases, both in theaters and on streaming platforms, allowing the studios to try and pretend nothing was wrong.
But the pretense is running out. September’s major releases were mostly pushed back, leaving the month sparse of significant movies to be seen, and other big projects are being shuffled as we speak.
Major blockbusters, and potential Oscar contenders, have been pushed back by months. “Dune Part Two” was moved from early November all the way to March, which seems like a good way to hurt both box office and awards potential all at once.
The CEOs and top executives of companies like Disney, Warner Bros. and Netflix keep trying to to portray the striking writers and actors as greedy and out of touch with how things are, but it’s hard to think of anyone greedier or more out of touch than the men who make tens of millions every year yet don’t even seem to have seen the movies their own studios produce.
The next few months will start to put the lie to the studios’ attempts to maintain some sort of normality. New releases will dry up. The new TV season already looks like a wasteland of little more than reality TV and reruns.
Is a little more money for residuals and streaming releases really the sticking point here? Or is it the plutocrats’ dearly held dream of replacing everyone below the executive suite with computer programs that’s keeping them from ending the strike by negotiating with the guilds in actual good faith?
Who knows? All I know is the next few months seem increasingly barren of good movie releases, and I know who to blame. And it isn’t the people on strike.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
