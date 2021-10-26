Anne Huntsinger, in four years in office, has been a reasoned voice for the people.
She’s been approachable and never shy about explaining her position on the issues — like them or not.
Even during the tumultuous debate over whether or how to develop downtown, she was out front to explain what she thought was the best course of action.
For that, she has been pilloried.
Facebook groups — yes, now there are at least two — have worked to stymie anything that might resemble progress in Loganville. It would be comical if not for the potential real world consequences of discouraging qualified people from seeking office. Instead, we run the risk of turning the town over to the NIMBYs — people who want anything so long as it’s Not In My Backyard.
Huntsinger is an obvious choice for reelection. Agree with her or not, she is what a public servant should be: responsive and well-versed on the issues.
We have been impressed with Gwinnett County sheriff’s Deputy James Wilson too. A first-time candidate, he seems to offer a good background with his law enforcement service and nonprofit work.
Beyond that, the choices become tougher. Melanie Long and Terry Parsons are the Facebook group candidates while Shenia Rivers-Devine and Rosa Steele have been put up by the Gwinnett Democrats — nothing wrong with that, per se, but they seem to be lacking in the heavy work to know the city.
Small-business owner Branden Whitfield seems to be the best choice remaining, after serving as vice chairman of the city’s Development Authority. (The chairman, Skip Baliles, is mayor-elect.)
Whatever happens, we hope for calm. It’s the only way Loganville will move forward.
