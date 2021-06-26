It’s extremely rare to get a consensus of opinion on social media with one of our stories, especially a big one with a lot of interest.
But that’s exactly what happened when news broke Tuesday afternoon that the George Walton Academy board of trustees hired Gary Hobbs as the head of school.
I saw many, many comments on our story, and got several phone calls and texts from friends with ties to the school. I don’t think I saw anything negative — even from the woman who, I assume, was a student under Gary when he was principal at Loganville High School and he got on to her about the color she’d dyed her hair.
I came to Walton County in 2009, when Gary was less than a year into his time as superintendent of the Walton County School District.
I didn’t know Tim Lull, his predecessor. But soon I came to hear stories of a leadership tenure that didn’t go well and definitely didn’t end well, with a negotiated resignation.
By the time I arrived, though, everything looked just fine in the palace on Double Springs Church Road. The retired Georgia Army National Guard colonel had gotten things under control — although I’m certain if you asked him, he’d credit everyone else under the sun.
I’ve been accused of being negative about GWA, though I don’t think I am. I did think Dan Dolan had run his course as head of school and a change was needed. If his interactions with us at the newspaper were any indication, the man knew more about burning bridges than building them.
But that’s the past, and the hiring of Gary Hobbs is about the future, in a couple of different ways.
For one, a GWA parent expressed concern after Dolan’s dismissal. (He wasn’t without his supporters, especially among parents of children in the lower grades.) Knowing early on that Gary was the rumored choice, I told this mom what I was hearing, and that it would be a very good move for the school.
After she got the news this week and read his credentials, she was relieved. That will stem the loss of students to rival academies, or back to public schools.
Also, bringing on Gary allows the GWA board time to catch its breath, decide what it wants in its next headmaster and bring on a unifying force.
In the announcement this week, board Chairman Roy Roberts Jr. noted the process typically takes 18-20 months, and would start “at the appropriate time.”
There’s no hurry now. The ship can be righted, now that the right captain is at the helm.
Good job, GWA.
