As we inch closer to the first primaries of the 2024 presidential contest, it appears Donald Trump is unstoppable on the Republican side.
The point of this column is not to debate whether or not that is a good thing but rather to express how amazing a political figure Trump has become in the past seven years.
When Trump first announced he was running for president for the 2016 race, few political pundits took him or his candidacy seriously.
“He has no chance to win,” they said.
“He will drop out before the Iowa caucus,” others chimed in.
“If he does stay in the race he will drop out if he loses Iowa,” even more barked.
Have the political “experts” ever been so wrong?
For those who have forgotten, Trump did stay in the race. He do so even after losing in Iowa. He eventually won the general election against Hillary Clinton and in many ways was an effective president.
He was defeated in his bid for re-election but he has come back with a vengeance for the 2024 race. He was the first Republican to declare he was running, despite those same political experts saying he shouldn’t have announced so early. (Will these pundits ever learn?)
He had a rough go of it with some of the candidates he supported in 2022, especially here in Georgia. It’s not that those losses were 100 percent Trump’s fault although many like to try and convince us of that.
Even with a long list of other Republicans in the race for the White House, Trump is still leading. There have been indictments and other bumps in the road but still Trump leads.
In some Republican circles, Ron DeSantis has been seen as the savior for 2024. However, DeSantis has shown he is not an effective campainger and his personal war against a private business and employer in Florida has backfired in many ways. In a poll released Monday of this week, Trump leads DeSantis by 20 points in Florida.
There have even been reports that DeSantis is not going to spend much time campaigning in New Hampshire, essentially bypassing the “live free or die” state since his polling numbers have been so low.
There continue to be reports that some Republicans are hoping that Georgia governor Brian Kemp enters the race. While Kemp went toe-to-toe with Trump concerning various issues and certain candidates, one has to think the governor knows he might be a mouse fighting King Kong in this one. It’s different from one state to an entire country.
Kemp will likely run for U.S. Senate in 2026 if he does decide to seek office after his two terms as governor ends.
So can anyone prevent Trump from being the Republican nominee in 2024? At this point it seems unlikely.
There are still several months before the first votes are cast. However, if Trump wins big in Iowa, New Hampshire and then Nevada and South Carolina, the race could be over almost as soon as it gets started.
Trump eagerly wants a re-match against Joe Biden and very well may get it. Actually, out of the two it seems Biden is less likely to be on the November 2024 ballot. His increasing health issues have shown he really should not run for re-election.
National Democrats are doing their best to protect the president even as the polling numbers for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson continue to inch upward.
As for Trump, he has some of the most loyal supporters of any candidate in recent memory. It’s Trump or no one for them and they are ready to fight you — literally — to prove it.
We are in the calm before the presidential storm right now. By the number of fellow Republicans in the race, they clearly think Trump can be stopped.
However, it might be best not to step in front of the Trump Express.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.