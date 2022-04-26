I was screened for colon cancer last week.
Yes, that’s right, I had the somewhat embarrassing and invasive procedure known as a colonoscopy. The type of medical screening that is joked about because it involves an unpleasant cleansing of the colon prior to the procedure and the fact that one’s vulnerable bottom is exposed during the procedure.
My gastroenterologist removed three polyps and assured me he saw no signs of cancer. That made the humbling experience worthwhile. I have a family history of cancer, so I take these screenings seriously.
When it’s time for another colon screening, I’ll fill my fridge with yellow Gatorade and ginger ale, prepare servings of clear or yellow jello and make sure I have broth on hand in the pantry. I don’t care for black coffee or tea, but when solid foods are forbidden the day before a colonoscopy, that’s what one must consume.
And, of course, steel myself for spending hours in the bathroom. Bring a book or a tablet; the toilet is nicknamed the library for this very reason.
All kidding aside, getting screened for colon cancer, and other types of cancer, is so important. Statistics prove that deaths from colon cancer in some age groups have decreased over the past 35 years because those people are getting screened regularly.
According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., once skin cancer is excluded from the equation.
So far this year, the ACS estimates that there were 106,180 new cases of colon cancer and 44,850 new cases of rectal cancer.
“From 2013 to 2017 incidence rates dropped by about 1% each year,” reported cancer.org. “But this downward trend is mostly in older adults and masks rising incidence among younger adults since at least the mid-1990s. From 2012 through 2016, it increased every year by 2% in people younger than 50 and 1% in people 50 to 64.”
ACS states that one in 23 men and one in 25 women in the U.S. will develop colorectal cancer.
Cancer.org projected that 52,580 people will die from colorectal cancer this year.
You don’t have to be one of these statistics.
Colorectal polyps can be found and removed during a screening before they can develop into cancer. And if cancer is found early, it can be easier to treat.
Treatments for colorectal cancer have also advanced over the past 20 years. According to cancer.org, more than 1.5 million Americans have survived colorectal cancer.
Health experts are now urging people as young as 45 to be screened for colorectal cancer for the first time.
Broadcast journalist Katie Couric, co-founder of the non-profit Stand Up To Cancer, lost her husband to the disease. Couric’s husband, Jay, was just 42 years old when he died from colon cancer in 1998.
“I wanted to share what I had learned about this number two cancer killer of men and women combined,” Couric wrote on her website, katiecouric.com. “I thought if more people were aware of the symptoms and got screened, perhaps other families would be spared of the heartache ours had endured.”
Couric said that colon cancer could be prevented, if people take the necessary steps to prevent it.
“And because colon cancer is a silent disease — symptoms often appear only when it has advanced — you have to be screened when you’re feeling just fine,” Couric said. “And I’ve come to learn that no family history of colon cancer is no guarantee it won’t happen to you. About 70% of colon cancer patients have no family history; so a family history could start with you.”
Like with many other cancers, lifestyle choices factor into risks for developing cancer.
Yes, we must eat healthier and exercise more to help prevent colon cancer.
Doctors recommend that Americans eat more vegetables, fruits and whole grains and less of red or processed meats, according to cancer.org.
And, sorry to say for those of you who enjoy alcoholic beverages, not drinking alcohol lowers the risk for colon cancer as well. It goes without saying that not smoking also lowers the risk for developing colon cancer and other types of cancer.
So, talk to your physician about when you should be screened for colorectal cancer.
I hope you like Gatorade and ginger ale.
Denise Etheridge is a reporter for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge @@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.