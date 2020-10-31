By the time you read this, there’s a good chance you’ve already voted. Half the county’s registered voters already have.
We published our endorsements in early October, before in-person early voting started. But, here’s a rundown just in case.
President
Donald Trump has delivered on what he promised to do: record job growth, particularly for minorities, along with increased wages on existing jobs.
Federal
Rep. Jody Hice has done a tremendous job for the people of the 10th Congressional District in his first three terms, which is why we need to send him back to Washington for a fourth.
We also favor sending David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler back to the Senate.
State
Three of the four current members of the local legislative delegation to the state Capitol are on the ballot, and all three of them deserve your support.
Nobody embodies the values of Walton County more than Rep. Bruce Williamson, who has more work to do and deserves the chance to do it.
Walton County conservatives need to come out in a big way for incumbent Bill Cowsert in District 46. He is a key player in the Senate and the area benefits greatly as a result. And incumbent Burt Jones in District 25 is as solid as they come. He consistently delivers for his constituents.
Courts
Randy McGinley of Bold Springs has done a great job as the chief assistant district attorney and interim district attorney for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit.
County
No one wants to pay more taxes, but the 1% T-SPLOST for transportation projects is the most equitable way to improve our roads. Money would be spread out among the cities and people who visit town would help pay for it. Hold your nose and vote Yes.
Also, consider reelecting Commissioners Mark Banks and Kirklyn Dixon.
City
We recommend Tyler Gregory in the special election for Monroe City Council District 6.
