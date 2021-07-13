Isn’t it funny how some people’s surnames define their chosen career? Or how first names can reveal personality traits or define physical attributes?
Then there are those parents who name their children uncommon names to ensure their youngsters’ uniqueness in the world.
Last week one of our advertising representatives mentioned the name of a local doctor: Plaster.
So of course I imagined that this physician must specialize in orthopedics and set a lot of broken bones.
When my kids were young our family practice doctor was named Payne. My father-in-law got a kick out of that.
My daughter’s allergy doctor was named Weiner — something she angrily called him after being pricked and tested for different allergens; it wasn’t a pleasant experience for a young kid.
My husband once worked with a fire chief with the last name of Burns. Then there’s my son’s father-in-law, a police detective with the surname of Gunn — both appropriate surnames for first responders.
There are names that are the opposite of a person’s stature, like a big man with the surname Little or a diminutive person with the name of Large.
I’ve met people with names that can easily be made fun of, like a farmer named Pigg, for instance.
There are affectionate nicknames that come from actual names. A priest at my late mother-in-law’s church was known as Father Campbell. He had a good sense of humor and encouraged children to call him Father Campbell soup.
Then there are those names one can’t forget. When my daughter briefly worked at a bank, she had one regular customer named Orangelo. She also knew a girl whose name was spelled Ka-a but pronounced Ka-dash-a.
Celebrities these days seem to name their kids crazy names, monikers that are hard to pronounce or even spell.
Elon Musk’s baby boy is X Æ A-Xii. I’ll leave it at that. And I thought Frank Zappa was cruel when he named his son Dweezil and his daughter Moon Unit.
Even this new generation of parents in my family chose rare names for their little ones.
My nephew’s little boy’s first name is Liam. But his middle name is Mercury. Nope, not after the element, after the legendary rock band Queen’s lead singer, Freddie Mercury.
My granddaughter’s name is Vashti. I had assumed she was named for King Ahasuerus’s first wife, from the biblical story of Queen Esther. Vashti, which means beautiful in Persian, was a feminist of sorts. When the king demanded she dance in front of his drunken friends with nothing on but her crown she refused. The king divorced and banished her, of course, but she kept her self-respect intact!
Well, I was mistaken about where Vashti’s parents drew her name. You see, my son and daughter-in-law are avid Star Trek fans. In the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” TV series, the character Vash was an adventurous archeologist with a penchant for getting into trouble. And she was Captain Jean Luc Picard’s love interest. That’s where they came up with Vashti.
Sigh. At least her lovely middle name, Mira, has a special origin. Mira is Hebrew for light.
Sometimes names do reflect a person’s inner being.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
