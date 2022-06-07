Frank and I usually manage to fill our weekends without driving too far outside Newton County. We live halfway between Covington and Conyers, so heading to area stores or restaurants and parks – or the AMC Theater in Conyers – is a shorter trip than my daily commute to Monroe.
We tend to stay close to home on the weekends anyhow. Frank’s job often demands that he handle issues that arise outside of regular office hours. Not to mention that with gas prices continuing to rise, conserving fuel whenever possible is just common sense.
Seeing movies on the big screen is a classic and welcome escape from the daily grind of work, yard maintenance and outside stressors like inflation, political tensions and the troubled world we live in. Watching a summer blockbuster film inside a cool and dark movie theater for a few hours on a hot Sunday afternoon never gets old. Plus, we save a little on the cost by going to matinee showings.
I’m just not into streaming shows. I know most folks pay for Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or Disney plus these days.
I know it was a lifeline for some, especially during the pandemic. My grown children are hooked on programs like “Stranger Things” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” My son even gave us the first season of “Stranger Things” on video. I’ve yet to unwrap the cellophane from the box disc set. And I will. When I find enough free time to binge watch.
For now, Frank and I still prefer the traditional American pastime of going to a movie. It feels like we’re on an actual date. Not bad for an old married couple coming up on their 40th wedding anniversary. We get to hold hands and share popcorn. Even though we’re older and consuming buttery movie theater popcorn gives us heartburn. It’s a small price to pay for romance.
We did debate which movie to see this past weekend.
Frank is a typical guy and prefers action movies. And being an Air Force veteran, anything with sleek jets flown by modern day heroes doing amazing stunts is okay by him.
We both know the new Top Gun movie, “Maverick,” is out. It’s a feast of machismo, starring a very fit Tom Cruise. From scrolling through my Facebook feed of pop up video clips, it seems this sequel to the original “Top Gun” movie blockbuster also has a scene with shirtless hunks playing ball. Yeah, if Frank wants to see this movie this coming Saturday or Sunday, I suppose I can make the sacrifice.
Frank was a real sweetheart and a good sport this past Sunday. He grumbled for about four days prior but eventually gave in and took me to see the sumptuous period film “Downton Abbey: A New Era.” Yes, he is secure in his masculinity.
I am a huge fan of the British drawing room drama series. I got hooked when the show debuted on PBS 10 years ago.
The theater for Downton wasn’t full. All told, there were only about a dozen people there with us. Most were women, ranging in age from 50 to 90. I didn’t see any young people. Which is fine by me. Not every movie I see must cater to fanatical comic-book fans or adolescents addicted to over-the-top special effects.
Not every film has to spoon feed dizzying plot twists to those individuals who possess miniscule attention spans.
There were two other men there, besides Frank. Another husband who, like Frank, was patient enough to indulge his wife’s outrageous movie-watching whim.
And a devoted son who helped his elderly mother navigate the steps to their seats. She was armed with a cane. Frank praised the man for taking his frail mom to see “Downton Abbey.”
“It’s not even Mother’s Day,” he said.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
