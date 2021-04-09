One of the things I was looking forward to doing as a bona fide “cool uncle” was sharing my bountiful collection of pop culture with the tiny tots my siblings would produce for my amusement.
After all, what’s the point of maintaining a collection of material about things like superheroes, dragons, giant robots and the like if not to share it with the next generation and make sure they turn out just as nerdy as I did?
Several years into this experiment, however, I’ve run into a big of a snag.
Nearly seven years after first becoming an uncle, you see, I’ve yet to receive a nephew.
Instead, between my sister and brother, I have four nieces, all of them wonderful and adorable and none of them, to date, interested in, say, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
It’s required a bit of an adjustment to my approach, I must admit.
Looking at it from their point of view, I suppose their apathy to stuff like TMNT and some of my other own childhood faves makes sense: They’re very, very boy-heavy.
Seriously, four Ninja Turtles and not one of them is a girl? My eldest niece, in particular, would cry foul at such bad ratios.
The good news is, they are still quite susceptible to my attempts to draw them into the warm embrace of pop culture. It’s just taken a few tweaks to my approach.
Superheroes, for instance. Batman and Superman are fine, but for 6-year-old Kara, it’s Supergirl that’s the cool one, especially since they share a first name.
Spider-Woman, the distaff web-slinger who happens to be Gwen Stacy from an alternate universe, is far more engaging than poor ol’ Peter Parker, too.
The Turtles are out, yes. On the other hand, Kara has, with a nudge from me, discovered Sailor Moon, which has been far more to her liking. Of the five Sailor Scouts, all five are girls, the sort of ratio she can get behind, and all of them wear pretty outfits.
Best of all, one of them is a princess.
Everything is better, I’ve been told, when a princess is involved. Especially if she also gets to ride a unicorn.
So I went digging into my box of old comic books and discovered the ’80s magical girl series “Amethyst, Princess of Gemworld,” in which the titular character is a princess, with magic and a sword and a fated destiny and all that, who, yes, rides a unicorn that, bonus, is also a pegasus.
The squeal Kara gave off on discovering that detail might have set off the car alarm outside.
One final note, though: Apparently a love of Godzilla is unisex, because Kara is crazy about the Big G, rooting for him over King Kong in the recent film. Some things, I guess, are universal.
