I don’t know how many times Jeff Vandiver cut my hair.
It was definitely a lot. Although Jeffcoat’s was not the barber shop of my childhood — I got my head shorn at Conner’s in downtown Monroe when Mr. Conner himself was still there to do it — once I was old enough to need a “real haircut” as my dad probably put it, I almost always went to Jeffcoat’s.
And even then, Jeff was there.
Honestly, they were so intertwined in my mind when younger it took me quite some time to realize the Jeff of his first name was not directly connected to the same syllable in the barber shop’s name. The two were essentially synonymous to me.
For years, I would walk into Jeffcoat’s on a Saturday morning only to find, no matter how early I tried to arrive, a line of people already waiting for their haircuts.
And although there might be a full three barbers on duty, half of the waiting crowd was specifically waiting for Jeff himself.
I was never that picky, myself. My haircut philosophy is generally to get in and out as quickly as possible — due in part to the nature of my hair, curled and uncooperative to the nth degree, which means my haircuts fall into one of two categories: short and shorter.
Of course, I got some less than stellar haircuts at times that might have been avoided had I waited for Jeff, who always knew exactly how much my ears needed lowering without any need to explain.
I knew Jeff was sick, due to the Facebook posts my parents shared on a regular basis, but I blithely expected him to make a recovery.
So I was shocked to hear of his passing, particularly from the after effects of COVID-19. That’s the sort of thing that’s supposed to happen to people on TV I don’t know, not people I’ve known for half my life or longer.
He’ll be greatly missed. He was a natural raconteur behind a barber chair, chatting away easily while slicing away at stubborn follicles.
He also had that rare ability among barbers, so beloved by us introverts, to know when we don’t want to chat away and could easily pivot to talking with the many friends likely waiting for their own turn.
I learned a lot about hunting and fishing just by listening to him chat away with waiting patrons. It made up for not being able to see the hunting program on the TV on the wall, having removed my glasses for the haircut.
You’ll be missed, Jeff. You were the barber of countless people here in Monroe. No one will be able to cut our hair quite the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.