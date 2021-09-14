Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse than leaving hundreds if not thousands of Americans behind enemy lines in Afghanistan, the president of the United States has decided to double down and declare war on 80 million hard-working Americans.
You may see it differently, and if so, that’s fine, but that’s my take on the vaccine mandate for employers President Joe Biden announced last week.
Because unvaccinated American citizens are clearly the biggest threat currently facing this country.
Not the Taliban, the terrorist organization in Afghanistan the president just helped make one of the finest-equipped fighting forces in the world as a result of his epically botched removal of troops from that war-torn country.
Not the million plus illegal immigrants the president is letting into the country without any regard for vaccination status and/or positive COVID-19 tests. It’s the more the merrier when it comes to the southern border, y’all.
Not the hundreds of thousands of unvetted Afghans whom the president was somehow miraculously able to evacuate, but for some reason couldn’t figure out a way to make sure our own people had a seat on any of those planes.
But I digress.
The fact of the matter is the president knows this mandate is beyond the constitutional powers of his office and the federal government. If it wasn’t, he’d just go ahead and order up vaccines for every man, woman and child rather than try and backdoor this through an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule and employer mandate.
At a time when employees need their jobs more than ever and employers need their employees more than ever, President Biden instead creates a mandate that puts the livelihood of millions of American workers and their companies at risk unless they comply.
Pitting employees against their employers during these desperate times? Real unifier there, folks.
Because President Biden is tired of asking. His patience has worn thin with those petulant subjects who won’t get in line and get their jabs. And their boosters. And their booster pills. And whatever else they claim is necessary in order to effectively fight COVID-19.
And whether you’ve had the shot(s) or not, do you really think it is a good idea to force American citizens to inject chemicals into their bodies without their consent?
That’s sick stuff right there, folks, and I’d like to think no matter which side of the political aisle you’re on, we could agree on that.
I leave room for the possibility this vaccine mandate is a false flag from the president designed to give us something else to talk about besides Afghanistan.
We aren’t going to, by the way. Sorry.
But if it’s not, and somehow President Biden is able to get these mandates pushed through despite the multiple legal challenges that have already been promised, it won’t stop at businesses with more than 100 employees. Emboldened by the win, he’ll come for everyone, and he won’t think twice about it.
And the Democrats like to compare Donald Trump to Hitler? Interesting.
I can tell you this, I don’t care what the president or the federal government has to say about it. We’ll never have a vaccine mandate here or at any of my newspapers. Period. If you want to get the jab, fine by me. It’s your choice (at least for now). But I’m not going to tell you that you should or that you should allow anyone to make you.
In fact, if you are currently working for an employer who is going to require vaccination, and you won’t be staying there much longer as a result, come see me. We just might have a great opportunity for you here at The Walton Tribune or one of my other newspapers.
Let’s talk about it.
