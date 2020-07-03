I was greatly surprised and dismayed that The Walton Tribune published on the editorial page (June 17) a column supposedly talking about what a writer thinks a father should be and then leading it into a vicious hate-filled denunciation of the president.
I don’t know what kind of father Tim Schnabel is or was, but if he wants to compare his beliefs of a father to President Donald Trump, he has a long way to go.
It is obvious President Trump did and is doing a great job as father to his outstanding children.
As for his vicious, misleading and false charges on the president, Schnabel has been looking at too much CNN. I could spend all day refuting the outrageous description of the president by some self-righteous anti-Trump liberal who would use an introduction to how he thinks a father should act and think and then use it to attack anyone, especially our president.
The real issue is we are not electing someone whom the writer professes to be, but someone who is best-qualified to be president.
I personally would vote for the person who completely transformed our economic system, a person whose program had the lowest unemployment in history, the lowest for African Americans, Hispanics and women and also created more than 10 million jobs.
I would vote for the president who oversaw the defeat of ISIS and ended the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. I would vote for the man who ended the trade imbalance with China, Mexico, Canada, Japan and the European Union, which have made those countries rich at America’s expense.
I would vote for the man who appointed two Supreme Court nominees and more than 200 district judges who interpret the law and Constitution rather than using their rulings for political purposes.
I would vote for the man who reduced taxes in the greatest amount in history.
I would vote for the man who is working to secure our borders and does not believe in giving free health care, free tuition and free welfare to illegal immigrants.
In closing, I would vote for the man who believes in law and order, a man who defends our police and law enforcement based on our Constitution, not for abolishing or defunding the police.
Mr. Schnabel can join his buddies in using a horrible incident in Minnesota as a front for violence, looting, killing and the formation of a nation on the streets of Seattle. He can join in the abolishment of history, ignoring the building of the greatest country in history by the likes of Washington, Jefferson and Jackson, who risked their lives to create this great country.
He can vote to end our great capitalistic system and put in the left-thinking socialistic system that has destroyed every nation that has tried it.
Myself, I will stick with President Trump.
— Roy N. Roberts Sr., Monroe
