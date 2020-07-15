A few weeks ago, I considered a front page with the headline “We are not flattening the curve.” The artwork for it would have been, well, the curve — that graph we see each day with the latest data on how many people have contracted COVID-19.
At the time, that bar graph was ticking back up in Walton County. We started to bring it down again, but now it’s starting to climb once more.
As of June 30, the last day outside the 14-day “window” — inside which it’s difficult to get accurate data — Walton County peaked at a seven-day average of 11.9 new cases per day.
That’s the highest number since we learned what COVID-19 was and an increase of half a case per day since the day before.
The previous peak was 8.1 on May 22. We fell to 3.6 on June 6 but have risen pretty steadily in the month since then.
I’m sad to think we’ve wasted so much time. That early June number could have seen us continue the trend, had we kept up social distancing norms and worn masks.
But no, that’s political. Facebook tells us the mask is a slippery slope to one world government and forced microchipping.
Instead, it’s a back door to a canceled football season if things don’t turn around dramatically, and soon.
So wear a mask. It’s not a political statement. It’s a statement you care about your fellow man. Let’s get this thing defeated so we can get on with our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.