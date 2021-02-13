Identity politics is a secular movement designed to replace Christianity.
It looks unhinged in the form of riots, burning and looting businesses and attacks on individuals. But those are just the surface effects.
Before we get into identity politics as a religion, we need to look at four divine institutions initiated by God Himself: choice, marriage, family and nations. Abandoning or rejecting any — and in many cases all — of them has lead us where we find our families and our nation today.
Statistics show one-third of American children now grow up in single-parent homes. The decline of family leads to loss of faith. The manipulation of any and all of the four mentioned above is a defiance of nature. For example, homosexuality, abortion and gender changes all deny God. The upheaval in America in the 1960s was not nearly as explosive as the current attacks on family is today. A fatherless home leads to dysfunctional social behavior of the children. Those individuals abandoned by parents experience a void in their life which must be filled.
The absence of significant members causes the person to feel almost homeless or at least a loss of value as a person. Maybe “not belonging” is a better description. In any regard, that vacuum must be filled in order to find meaning in life.
We are aware of how gangs operate by providing a place of refuge. However, not everyone is drawn to such hostility. Other organizations, such as church and community activities, should fill the void, but often politics may seem to be a better alternative.
“Hey, no one cares for me, why not join a political group which fills that hollow place? Maybe the Democratic Party would be a group to give my life more meaning.”
But, beware, the Democrat Party of today is not the same as the Democrat Party of Franklin D. Roosevelt. Get this straight, the progressive/socialistic/Democrat Party today survives on misdeeds, lies, hatred, violence and anarchy. The individual abandoned by family may choose to become a member of such political groups because they seem to give him/her a feeling of unity needed to remove that detachment he is experiencing. What he does not recognize is the folks he is following are strongly tied to organizations such as antifa and socialistic efforts to be the new American awakening much like the great Christian awakening in the past.
This new life becomes a religion which unfortunately has no Savior, achieves no forgiveness, provides no loss of guilt and recognizes no real satisfaction of any kind. Nor does it prove the need to reach a goal in life. The disguised source of this religion rests with those with great wealth and corporate power such as Facebook, Twitter, Google and a multitude of other entities who abhor the “deplorables” Hillary Clinton addressed in the 2016 election.
Those people make this new identity politics work to their advantage and their control and power over the nation. Such people as George Soros, Bill Gates, Bernie Sanders and political leaders all across the nation who have major impact on America are the real benefactors. This new American religion provides no rewards for the middle- and lower-income people in society. Nor does it provide rewards, peace or joy to life. Unfortunately this identity politics religion has gotten hold of our nation by the throat with no plan to stop until the America we grew up in is destroyed.
This of course opens a whole new world of pain and suffering brought on by the religion of Marxism and communism.
