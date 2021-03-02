Monday, Feb. 22, marked the halfway point of the 2021 legislative session, and this week was our busiest yet as we geared up for the impending “Crossover Day” deadline.
A bill I co-sponsored, House Bill 265, the annual bill to reconcile Georgia law with changes to the federal Internal Revenue Code, has passed both chambers. The bill could save taxpayers more than $250 million and would make certain federal Paycheck Protection Program loans tax exempt. The Senate passed the bill Wednesday, 53-0, after it cleared the House on Feb. 9. It now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp.
Under HB 265, businesses eligible for PPP loan forgiveness would not be required to pay state taxes on the loans, even though they count as income. The measure also lets those business owners claim tax deductions on the loans.
I am excited to help our small family-owned businesses keep more of their hard-earned income. HB 149, a bill I authored, will allow owners of limited liability corporations and Subchapter S corporations to pay and deduct state income taxes from their business income, which will lower the federal income tax due on their personal tax returns. It effectively removes the SALT (state and local taxes) cap on the owner’s personal return for business income. The IRS has approved it and it would become effective for the 2022 tax year.
Election reform
The Special Committee on Election Integrity is still working on bills to help make voting easy and cheating hard. We will begin floor debate on those bills this week.
Health care
HB 307 was passed to authorize health care providers to continue to provide telehealth services even after the pandemic is over. This legislation would also allow for audio-only care via phone call under certain circumstances, such as a lack of broadband connection. The bill would extend insurance coverage by prohibiting insurers from requiring separate deductibles or an in-person consultation before paying for a virtual appointment and restricting insurers from requiring providers to use a specific telehealth platform or vendor. Many Georgians have benefited from these safe and convenient types of appointments during COVID-19 restrictions, and HB 307 would ensure Georgians can continue to receive this type of care for years to come.
Honoring Isakson
We honored a great Georgian through the unanimous adoption of House Resolution 119, which would recognize and honor retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, who served our state and country with distinction for 43 years.
This bipartisan measure would dedicate the bridge on state Route 307 over the Georgia Ports Authority Mega Rail Site in Chatham County as the Senator Johnny Isakson Bridge.
Sen. Isakson’s commitment to growing our state’s economic footprint could not be more apparent than in his work to guarantee federal funding for the Port of Savannah, which has ensured the efficient movement of goods through the state. Renaming this bridge is an abundantly fitting way to pay tribute to this outstanding Georgian.
Vaccine expansion
Gov. Kemp announced the state is poised to expand Georgia’s COVID-19 vaccine priority list to include teachers and school staff. Starting Monday, all of Georgia’s pre-K and K-12 teachers and school staff, as well as Department of Early Care and Learning staff, will join the state’s Phase 1A+ group, which currently consists of those who are 65 and older, first responders, health care workers and staffers and residents of long-term facilities.
In addition to teachers and school staff, the state will also expand vaccination access to adults with mental and developmental disabilities and their caregivers and children with complex health issues plus their caretakers. The state also recently launched mass vaccination sites in Bibb, Dougherty, Fulton and Habersham counties.
Since vaccination efforts began a little more than two months ago, roughly 1.9 million vaccines have been administered to about 1.2 Georgians, which means we have surpassed 50% of our eligible residents. Our testing positivity rate is also at its lowest in months at about 10%. These trend lines could continue to move in the right direction with more vaccines administered each day.
Significant actions
The House also passed the following bills and resolutions throughout the week
- HB 63, which would revise the definition of “fair market value of the motor vehicle,” regarding leased motor vehicles, by calculating the value as the total of the depreciation plus any amortized amounts pursuant to the lease agreement and any down payments;
- HB 150, which I authored, would prohibit governmental entities from adopting any policy that prohibits the connection or reconnection of any utility service based on the type of energy or fuel source;
- HB 156, which would require utilities and state and local governmental agencies to report cyberattacks to the director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency; these reports would not be subject to public inspection or disclosure;
- HB 210, which would clarify the types of vehicles that are exempt from the requirement of disclosing odometer mileage on title certificates;
- HB 218, which would allow reciprocity for any state’s weapons carry license as long as the holder carries according to Georgia’s laws, and the bill would update the governor’s emergency powers in regards to seizing or prohibiting the possession and sale of legal weapons and ammunition;
- HB 286, which would prohibit counties and municipalities from reducing their police force budgetary appropriations by more than 5% unless specified conditions exist;
- HB 362, which would allow .30-caliber and larger guns to be used during primitive hunts; allow for bag limits for the Deer Management Association program; make clear hybrid varieties of different fish species are covered by Georgia harvesting laws;
- HB 367, which would provide the annual narcotics and drug update for Schedules I, II, III, IV, and V controlled substances to capture new synthetic opiates and synthetic marijuana;
- HB 384, which would authorize law enforcement to issue a citation to a vehicle owner, rather than the driver, in specified instances and when the vehicle owner is present at the time of the citation issuance;
- HB 455, which would allow local boards of education to use small motor vehicles that seat eight passengers or fewer to transport students; and
- HR 143, which would authorize the granting of non-exclusive easements for the construction, operation and maintenance of facilities, utilities and roads on state properties in Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Harris, Macon, Montgomery, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Rabun, Talbot, Troup, Walton, Ware and Washington counties.
As “Crossover Day” draws near, we will continue to vote on meaningful House legislation before we start the process of reviewing Senate bills. I encourage you to reach out to me with any comments or questions about legislation that is important to you, your family and our community. My Capitol office number is 404-656-5024, and you can reach me directly at bruce.williamson@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative.
