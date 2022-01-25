One of our recent newsroom conversations was about the latest traumatic event to hit the national news outlets: the Colleyville, Texas, synagogue hostage situation.
We discussed if it was possible to happen here. Well, it seems anything can happen anywhere these days. Like mass shootings in workplaces and our sacred houses of worship, the very places we should feel safe. (I’m not going to get into mass school shootings here, though of course our precious children should be kept safe in that treasured space for learning as well.)
It happened at the Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper the Capital Gazette on June 28, 2018. Five employees died and two others were injured when a gunman entered their office and opened fire.
It happened at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. Nine worshippers died. The mass murderer who committed this horrible crime was consumed with racial hatred.
It happened at the First Baptist Church in rural Sutherland Springs, Texas, in 2017. Twenty-five people died and 22 others were wounded.
And it happened in 2018 at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, and again at a synagogue in Poway, California, in 2019. These two shooting incidents, like the massacre in Charleston, were driven by hatred of “the other.” In these two specific cases, anti-Semitic hate.
We talked about where the exits in our building are should we need to flee. What happens if we can’t get to an open door? Then we should break a window, our editor said.
I admitted to my coworkers that because of these violent incidents, I am unable to fully relax when I attend worship services at my synagogue. These “what-if” scenarios play over in my mind and I ask myself, “If we hear a knock at the door do we answer it? What if that person means us harm?”
I’m not alone in my heightened anxiety.
According to the American Jewish Committee’s 2021 State of Anti-Semitism report, one in four American Jews reported that their Jewish institutions have been attacked, threatened or defaced in recent years. The AJC’s report from the year before found that 56% of Jewish institutions increased security after the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting.
The Anti-Defamation League reported that Jews have been the targets of at least 21 extremist plots or credible threats since 2016. The ADL also maintains that Jews are consistently the most targeted religious community in the U.S. for hate crimes. The FBI reports there were 683 hate crimes against Jews in 2020, 963 in 2019 and 847 in 2018.
Despite these sobering statistics, I don’t want to hide my Jewish identity or not observe my faith because of what hateful individuals might do. I also don’t want to close myself off from my fellow human beings.
I was inspired by what Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker said in an NPR interview. Rabbi Charlie let the hostage-taker into Congregation Beth Israel, thinking he was an unsheltered person just wanting to get out of the cold.
“Whether they’re somebody who’s Jewish, who’s coming in from another community or from our community, or whether they’re not Jewish, and maybe they’re exploring Judaism for the first time, or they just want to see what a Jewish service is all about because they’re curious and they’re asking, am I going to belong? And I want them to know that they are going to belong. Hospitality means the world.”
I believe the rabbi was following a core tenet of Judaism — welcoming the stranger. “When a stranger resides with you in your land, you shall not do them wrong. The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as one of your citizens; you shall love them as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.” Leviticus 19:33-34
Rabbi Charlie told the radio interviewer we should not live in fear. And then he showed his compassion by conveying his condolences to the dead hostage-taker’s family.
I think that, too, is a lesson.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
