Thanks to the leadership of President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Gov. Brian Kemp, and our federal, state, and local partners including our business community, Georgia is actively combatting COVID-19.
Through our state's Coronavirus Task Force, public officials have raised awareness, secured funding and deployed strategic resources. They are working around the clock to keep Georgia families and communities safe and healthy.
Thursday, at the governor’s request, the legislature agreed $100 million be transferred from our emergency fund to fight the COVID-19 virus. This a very appropriate use of the nearly $3 billion “rainy day” fund that we have amassed under conservative leadership over the last nine years.
Following President Trump’s national emergency declaration today, Gov. Kemp issued the following statement that he will declare a state of emergency for Georgia as well.
This afternoon, I toured the emergency quarantine area located at Hard Labor Creek State Park. I was escorted by Col. Thomas Bernard of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. Also joining us was Capt. Doug Wilson, our Walton County Troop E Post Commander with the Georgia State Patrol.
The quarantine area is equipped with seven separate mobile units. I want to stress that no park housing is being utilized. The area is located in part of the park that is generally not accessible to the public. I have every confidence that the public is extremely well protected as regards to this temporary facility.
This afternoon Gov. Kemp also announced the emergency construction of temporary housing units at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Monroe County near Forsyth. The Georgia Department of Public Health is on site and their professionally trained staff are the only personnel interacting with the patient at Hard Labor Creek State Park. They are providing outstanding security and protection for both the sole patient at the site as well as the general public.
There has been outstanding cooperation and support from both the local law enforcement community and other community leaders. I have been in contact with Sheriff Joe Chapman and I am grateful for his leadership. I also want to give a shout out of appreciation to the outstanding response from Walton EMC, whose lineman very quickly got power to the compound. Additionally, AT&T, Southern Co. and Verizon have very quickly brought in mobile equipment for secure and safe communications. The amazing professionalism response time of these companies is greatly appreciated.
Due to the declared public health emergency, we will temporarily return to the state Capitol Monday. In the days and weeks ahead, I urge residents of Walton County to stay tuned for the latest updates from President Trump, Gov. Kemp, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please practice good hygiene and heed the advice from medical professionals.
Finally, do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. With God’s blessings and our diligence, I am confident that together we will weather this storm!