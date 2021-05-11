My twin sister, Danielle, and I telephone each other at least once a day. That’s what happens when your siblings and their children live on the opposite coast.
We manage to have philosophical conversations in addition to the typical, “So what did you today?” recounting of our normal, average lives’ minutia.
“I’m not afraid to go maskless,” my twin declared after being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Danielle and I will still wear our masks if stores and other businesses and our doctors’ offices request that we do, but the fear we experienced in 2020 from possibly contracting an illness that can kill has lifted. We now have armor to protect us against COVID.
And boy, do we feel free to indulge in activities we put off for a year! My sister and her husband have started to travel again. They have visited numerous family members already. Hugging is normal again. They no longer have to be afraid of infecting elderly relatives with a simple show of affection. Danielle and Cameron recently visited our 81-year-old uncle and his 90-year-old mother in Los Angeles, their grandsons in Irvine and plan to see their adult son in Portland. Even better, my sister and brother-in-law will be flying into Atlanta to visit my husband and me next month.
Danielle and I talked about what fear can do to us physically and emotionally, and ways we can reduce stress and anxiety.
Healthline.com defines the fight or flight response as “the body’s natural reaction to danger.” Fear instantly causes an individual to experience hormonal and physiological changes so he or she can act quickly in case they need to protect themselves. “It’s a survival instinct that our ancient ancestors developed many years ago,” according to the website.
Danielle meditates and does breathing exercises. We both like to hike trails in parks near where we live. The low-impact exercise coupled with being in a natural setting helps calm the spirit and lift one’s mood.
My twin and I also both own dogs; research has found that canine companionship can help human beings lower anxiety.
We’ve discussed fear of the unknown, fear of failure and fearing the stranger. By stranger I mean anyone who is different from us. And in my opinion, there’s way too much of that kind of fear these days.
Danielle and I were taught not to judge other humans based on our differences. Everyone deserves respect regardless of his or her perceived “place” in society. No one deserves to have their dignity stripped from them, just because someone in the majority fears losing the power of their position.
Our father and grandparents immigrated to the U.S. and faced bias because they were strangers and because they weren’t white Anglo-Saxon protestants. We witnessed our parents speaking up when other people were mistreated, no matter the repercussions they might face for doing so.
Speaking up is a scary thing sometimes. One risks being ostracized from the group. But not speaking out is worse.
Social Circle Councilman Tyson Jackson spoke out about hate last week. I’ve not spoken to Mr. Jackson to learn the details, but apparently he’s gotten negative feedback about a planned Juneteenth celebration. I’m glad he spoke up. And in case you’re wondering, Juneteenth is also known as Emancipation Day, a day for African Americans — and anyone really — to commemorate the freeing of enslaved people in the U.S. I don’t understand why some folks have a problem with the holiday. Slavery happened. The ugliness of our history also needs to be learned, so it’s not repeated.
Elie Wiesel, an author and human rights activist who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, survived the Holocaust, as did my father. If anyone understood how fear of the other could transform seemingly rational men and women into war criminals bent on genocide, they did.
Wiesel said, “I swore never to be silent whenever human beings endure suffering and humiliation. We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”
My sister and I are concerned too many Americans are afraid of “the other” and are being manipulated by pundits, politicians and individuals resistant to change on a grand scale today. And that, even more than the pandemic, scares the heck out of me. If someone is doing something wrong, do not look away. Step up and speak out. Do what is right even if you’re afraid.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
