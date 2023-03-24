Dear Editor:
When I read an article like the one that appeared recently in The Walton Tribune sports page I am reminded what a treasure this community has in Coach Jeff Segars.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 3:11 am
He is clearly, and by large measure the most successful coach Loganville High School has ever had.
That cannot be disputed, but that alone does not make him a treasure.
His values, his character and his commitment to this community are made evident by the latest coaching news. Coach Segars could have gone to coach baseball at any high school, or small college in Georgia and beyond.
He could have used the LHS program as a stepping stone to greater personal gain.
He could have taken coaching jobs with better pay, more notoriety, and a deeper talent pool. He could have made a much larger name for himself. Instead he stayed and made a much larger name for LHS.
He created a program that is the envy of most state baseball programs proving it can be done by loyally investing yourself into the community.
Although involved in LHS sports my kids never played for Coach Segars but it is my hope that they can still learn some valuable lessons from him. I know their dad has. This is not to criticize the LHS football coach or anyone other coach who pursues their career ambitions, it is just giving honor and appreciation where it is due.
Thanks Coach Segars, you have given this community something to be proud of and values to emulate.
Sincerely,
Ric Grove
Loganville
