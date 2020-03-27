I wanted to share a few tidbits about COVID-19 from a local physician's perspective:
Take-home points:
- Strictly practice social distancing, and (by all possible means) stay at home
- Wash and sanitize your hands constantly, and avoid touching your face
- Do not go to medical offices, including urgent care, without calling first; only go to the ER if you have severe symptoms
- Support our local small businesses by buying online, purchasing gift cards, and ordering food to go.
Coronaviruses are a broad family of viruses, with strains that cause the common cold each year. COVID-19 is a specifically mutated coronavirus that can lead to severe viral pneumonia and further to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which limits the ability of our lungs to function. The virus spreads by respiratory droplets, which can enter through the mouth, nose, or eyes, and live on surfaces anywhere from hours to days.
Fortunately, children and most young healthy people will not develop severe symptoms, but still are able to transmit the virus to those who are high risk. High risk may be defined as those with an age over 60, COPD, asthma, smoking history, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and cancer/immunosuppression. There are alarming cases of otherwise young healthy adults dying, so we are all at risk and in this together.
We are seeing an exponential growth of cases in the U.S., which I only expect will get worse. This is due to incomplete social distancing in large cities. If we act now we can prevent major spread in small communities like our own, but we must be proactive in these measures otherwise we risk significant loss of life.
First, we must strictly practice social distancing, and for most of us, this means staying at home and avoiding contact with others. This involves staying away from social gatherings and eating meals at home.
Second, practice appropriate hygiene, wash your hands constantly, do not touch your face (especially if in public), and sanitize surfaces and items you bring into your house. This will help prevent you from becoming infected.
Third, if you feel sick, stay home! Contact your primary care doctor and you will be directed on what to do. Do not show up at any medical office or urgent care unannounced. Only go to the ER if you have severe symptoms. I realize this sounds subjective, but I trust we all know the difference between mild and severe symptoms.
(Side note - due to limited medical resources, testing for COVID-19 is not routinely performed at offices, urgent cares, or ERs, that is why I recommend you call first so if you do meet criteria to be tested you can be sent to a secure testing site.)
Fourth, do your best to support the small businesses in the town we love, but in a socially responsible manner; buy items or purchase gift cards online, order to-go food.
Finally, I wanted to share a quote I read yesterday: “An alarming percentage of Americans care more about their convenience than your safety.” This may be true for large cities, but let's not make this the case in our community. We all have a shared responsibility to keep our friends and loved ones safe and healthy in these uncertain times, and this is not to be taken lightly.