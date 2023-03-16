Georgia flag controversy

In 1994, Georgia governor Zell Miller faced a tough re-election campaign against Republican Guy Millner. The Democratic governor made a large number of Georgians mad when he tried to change the state flag to do away with the Confederate symbol. The photo is from Miller’s debate against Millner in 1994.

It was the 1990s when Georgia saw a flag controversy develop.

The memories of this controversy, marred by politics of course, came flooding back when I was researching a recent story about how the state once voted Democratic.

