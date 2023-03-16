It was the 1990s when Georgia saw a flag controversy develop.
The memories of this controversy, marred by politics of course, came flooding back when I was researching a recent story about how the state once voted Democratic.
As the 1994 governor’s race approached, then-Gov. Zell Miller began pushing to have the state flag changed to eliminating the Confederate symbol, which took up a majority of the space on the flag.
Miller (and others) wanted the flag updated with Atlanta set to host the Olympics in 1996. Talk of changing the flag sparked uproar and it even caused Miller to have primary opposition in his reelection bid in 1994. In fact, one candidate, Mark Tate, used the campaign slogan of “Zell No! Tate for Governor” on his signs along with an image of the current flag.
While Miller easily won the Democratic primary in the summer of 1994, he ended up in the battle of his life in the general election. One has to remember this was before Georgia turned Republican red. At the time all statewide officials were Democrat.
Miller, who in reality was a rather conservative-leaning Democrat, survived that reelection bid although he was never able to change the flag.
Eventually it was changed under Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes. Once again, many Georgia residents (and voters) were angered by that action. Republican Sonny Perdue promised again and again on the campaign trail that he would allow Georgians to vote on what the flag should be.
Voters assumed — probably rightfully so — that one of the choices would be the previous flag which had changed during the Barnes administration. Perdue, however, showed what type of politician he was by never actually saying the previous flag would be among the choices.
When Georgians did have a say on what the flag design would be the previous emblem was not among them. Many residents were furious (again) and vowed to vote Perdue out. Perdue would win reelection, however, and the status of flag faded into memory. Sooner or later in politics, everything does.
The imagery of the Confederate States of America continues to resonate with many in the Deep South. Some contend it is simply a case of Southern pride with no racial overtones connected with it.
However, there are many who believe the Confederacy was a doomed cause and was fought for the wrong reasons. Some feel the direct opposite. You can even hear some try to convince us the Civil War had nothing to do with slavery. (Those same people often try to sell ocean front property in Iowa at a good rate.)
No flag or emblem should be banned in our country. If someone wants to display it on their vehicle or personal property then no one has the right to tell them they cannot do so.
However, when it comes to the official flag of a state, it is time for those who want to keep fighting the Civil War to give it a rest.
Our flag should unite people and not divide them. We should also never allow elected politicians to divide us. We are all different in our own way and that diversity should be celebrated.
There is nothing wrong with being a proud Southerner. I was born in the South and have always lived here. I do not think the symbolism used on television shows like “The Dukes of Hazzard” had anything to do with racism. I also feel the banning of such movies as “Song of the South” and even “Gone With The Wind” is wrong.
However, I can also understand how some people cringe at the mere sight of the Confederate stars and bars.
We are all Americans, whether we live in the South, the North or the West. The American flag, with its 50 stars, is the one we should take the most pride in and proudly display.
•••
The 2024 presidential campaign was going to be hotly contested on the Republican side. We all knew that.
However, it appears President Biden (assuming he seeks re-election) may not have a free pass for his own party’s nomination. Any incumbent president is going to be the overwhelming favorite in his party’s primary, but the news that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering a primary challenge to Biden is interesting.
The would-be challenger, of course, belongs to the famous Kennedy political family. On one issue at least he takes a different path than from in his party. Kennedy does not favor mandated vaccines. How much that may hurt him remains to be seen.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com or to PO Box 808, Monroe, Ga. 30655.
