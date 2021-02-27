Less than a month ago, I celebrated my 37th birthday, which mostly just meant I took the day off, got some free books from friends and family and ate cake and ice cream.
Good times.
I’ve never been the sort to experience existential breakdowns over birthdays. The shift from one number to the next doesn’t mean much in the long run, until you start taking the macro view and realize how far you’ve come from your 20s.
That’s when the freak-outs begin.
Really, though, most birthdays don’t mean much in the long run, not like they did when you were a kid and every birthday meant you were closer to some imperceptible level-up on your way to adulthood.
Sure, 15 and 16 were an especially big deal, what with driving privileges; 18 was bigger, with voting and draft registrations; and, of course, 21, when the liquor store and bars suddenly beckoned for those interested in partaking.
But after that, the numbers just don’t mean much individually.
No, it’s the unexpected milestones that shock and horrify you with the proof of your own mortality.
The first time you get out of bed and feel a twinge in your back and realize you’ll be feeling various aches and pains from careless behavior from now on.
The first time some high-schooler in a fast food uniform calls you “sir” and you realize you’re no longer this kid’s peer but his elder.
The first time you buy alcohol and the cashier doesn’t bother to card you.
Those are the moments that make you feel old.
On Thursday, I had another such moment, which made me feel much older than my birthday did three weeks before.
Dropping into Amici in downtown Monroe for the weekly trivia night, I decided to order some food to enjoy while spitting out answers about who wrote “The War of the Worlds” or who recorded the song “Born in the Bayou.”
Feeling a bit peckish, I ordered a dozen hot wings and proceeded to down them all over the next two hours (plus the five celery sticks on the side, to ensure I had a balanced meal).
So far, so good.
It wasn’t until hours later, when I woke with terrible heartburn, that I realized I can no longer do such things without signficant consequences.
Turning 37 meant nothing. But realizing my stomach will no longer tolerate binging on spicy bar food without some form of rebellion?
That’s what brings on tragic existential awareness of entropy’s cruelty.
Guess I’m getting old. Who knew?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.