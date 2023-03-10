As a society, we are saturated these days with nostalgia.
Much of this is driven by corporate greed, of course. We might not feel quite as nostalgic for Star Wars content all the time if Disney wasn’t making a new Star Wars TV show or movie every five minutes in order to cash in on our affection for Jedi and Wookiees and the like.
Almost every other movie these days is a remake, legacy sequel or “reimagining” of something we’ve seen before. Original content is out. The age of “intellectual property,” or IP, is in.
But even when it’s not being shoveled down our throats, we are naturally nostalgic as a species. We like to remember what we once were like and the things we loved way back when, especially as we grow older.
I got bit by the nostalgia bug this past week and felt a sudden need to regress a bit myself.
So I pulled out my NES Classic — a recreation of the originla Nintendo Entertainment System with 30 games preloaded onto it — and plugged it back into the TV to enjoy a bit of old times again.
Loading up “Super Mario Bros.” for someone my age just feels like going home, honestly. The music, the sound effects, every 8-bit angle of every pipe and block, all of these things are imprinted deep in my soul.
Not that I stopped there. It took a bit more than half an hour to play through all of the original Mario adventure, which left me plenty of time for other games to try.
So, I played through all of “Super Mario Bros. 2” for the first time ever, then finished “Kirby’s Adventure” at long last before going back to the Mushroom Kingdom to tackle, you guessed it, “Super Mario Bros. 3.”
I guess part of this sudden rush of Nintendo nostalgia is the upcoming release of the “Super Mario Bros. Movie” in a month’s time.
An animated film based on the video game plumber turned princes-saving hero, the new Mario movie is really more aimed at kids my nieces’ ages, but then again, Nintendo has thrived for decades on reselling the same old characters to us again and again, so I suppose I’m part of the intended audience, too.
Besides, as both a movie buff and an animation fan, I would have seen it anyway, even if I hadn’t played a dozen or more Mario games in my life waiting for this moment.
Honestly, I’ve probably been waiting for this movie ever since I saw the 1990s “Super Mario Bros.” movie, with Bob Hoskins and Dennis Hopper, which is still a traumatic memory of my youth to this day.
I’ve been waiting for cinematic redemption ever since and now we have a chance to atone.
Until then, I’ll keep playing my old Mario titles. I’ve got a lot more sitting around to get me to April, after all.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com
