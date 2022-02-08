The sugar-coated romantic gooiness that comes with some Valentine’s Day traditions, like the giving of expensive floral arrangements, cuddly stuffed animals and decadent chocolates isn’t for everyone.
Not that I mind receiving those types of gifts, mind you. But when you’ve been married as long as I have, Valentine’s Day is not a big deal. Oh, my husband and I will exchange cards and might dine out on occasion. But we don’t stress over making special plans for a day that celebrates romantic love.
Still, I wondered what unique activities might be offered for couples this Valentine’s Day and did some research. There appears to be something for everyone even for those who are not romantically involved with someone.
One of my single co-workers told me about an interesting Valentine’s Day event open to those who have been scorned in love and want to vent their anger over a breakup in a positive way.
For the third year running, the zoo in San Antonio, Texas, holds a Cry Me a Cockroach fundraising event by allowing jilted lovebirds to name a cockroach, deceased rat or vegetable after their ex — or current partner if still enamored — and feed said critters or produce to zoo animals.
Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo, told the San Antonio Express News: “The cockroaches and humanely pre-frozen rodents are already part of the animals’ typical diets. These cockroaches and rats really are the unsung heroes of the food chain.”
People who participate in the fundraiser will receive a certificate and an emailed video of their cockroach, rat or vegetable being fed to a zoo animal.
And, new this year, the zoo is offering the first 50 donors who upgrade their donation with a request for a personalized option a video message of the prey or foodstuff they’ve named. They are asked to keep the message “clean.”
The cost is minimal, much less than a dozen roses or a potential arrest for vandalizing an ex’s “pretty little souped-up four-wheel drive” (like in the Carrie Underwood revenge song “Before He Cheats.”) Veggies are $5, cockroaches are $10 and frozen rodents are $25.
Last year more than 3,500 individuals participated in Cry Me a Cockroach. The benefit ends Monday. Visit https://sazoo.org/
crymeacockroach/.
If feeding wildlife prey or plant food named for an ex isn’t your jam, how about treating your honey to sweetheart candies with traditional sayings like “Be Mine” or pandemic inspired messages like “Chin Up.” Yep, those candies we all shared in middle school now have slogans meant to cheer up the people in your life who have had a hard time muddling through three years of COVID-19 altering reality.
In our local area, more traditional activities celebrating love between couples, groups of friends and family members are offered.
If you’re a chocoholic like I am, you might enjoy the Chocolate Walk presented by Social Circle’s downtown businesses this Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. Folks can shop, dine and receive sweet treats from participating merchants.
On Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and on Friday from 6-8 p.m., ladies can enjoy a Girls Night Out with their friends at The Armory Bookstore on 118 N. Broad St. and at Bellamie Boutique at 128 S. Broad St., respectively, in Monroe.
Local eateries are taking Valentine’s Day reservations for romantic dining experiences for two, including Silver Queen and South on Broad in downtown Monroe.
On Feb. 17, dads can create memories with their daughters at a Daddy Daughter Dance from 6-8 p.m. at Southern Charm Event Venue, 1012 S. Cherokee Road in Social Circle. Tickets cost $10 per person. Call 770-778-6675 or email Kori@ArmourContracting.com.
And if you forget to get your sweetheart a traditional Valentine’s Day gift or fail to plan something special, you could always present them an I.O.U. promising to complete their honey-do list. Nothing says love like cleaning out the garage or fixing that leaky faucet.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
