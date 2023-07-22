The Walton County Master Gardeners are excited to be featured in the Walton Tribune. We will be writing articles each month about gardening, using the research and resources of UGA Extension. We would love to hear from you, so follow us on FB/IG @cultivatewaltonga.
When blueberry bushes are not properly pruned, they can become weak and leggy and produce smaller fruit. Here in Georgia we have a short blueberry season, and the time to prune is now!
In this article, we will focus on the rabbiteye (Vaccinium ashei) variety, which is native to the southeast and can be found growing in many Georgia gardens as well as in the wild. They’re easy to grow, heat tolerant, and make a beautiful ornamental addition to the garden with pink flowers in the spring and leaves that change in the fall.
Established rabbiteye blueberries require little pruning until they reach about 4 to 6 feet in height. At this point, it is time to cut back the canes to renew production. As a rule, you usually prune in late winter; however, right after harvest time, renewal pruning can be done to remove weak, crossing, overgrown, or unproductive branches from mid-July to early August. Renewal pruning will produce new, vigorous, shorter canes that make it easier to harvest a higher yield of bigger berries next season.
About a week before pruning, make sure you fertilize to stimulate new growth that will contain many flower buds for next year’s crop. Wear gloves to protect from scratchy old growth and use a sturdy pair of clean hand pruners or loppers for larger, thicker wood.
The shape of a productive, healthy plant is narrow at the base, open in the center, and full and bushy at the top and on the sides. Start at the crown to remove small, weaker growth, then cut back 1-2 older canes to encourage new growth, and cut back new large canes to just below the canopy. Remove any sucker stumps from the bottom.
After pruning, mulch with chipped blueberry cuttings or pine straw and keep watering regularly through October when the plant begins to go dormant.
If you’re interested in learning more, we’re hosting a hands-on training demonstration for the public given by retired Georgia Extension agent Jerry Larson at the Social Circle Blueberry Orchard Saturday, July 29, at 8:30 am. Be sure to bring gloves and hand pruners. The address is 650 Ashley Drive, next to the Social Circle Theater.
The Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteer Program is offered through the Walton County UGA Extension office. Participants are trained and certified in home horticulture, gardening, and related areas and then volunteer their expertise and services, under the direction of our extension agent, Joel Burnsed. Our goal is to help others through educating the public about the benefits of a healthy environment and through horticultural projects that benefit the community.
Currently, we help to maintain four gardens in Walton County: Gipsy’s Garden at McDaniel-Tichenor House; Connect to Protect Garden Field Garden in partnership with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church and Walton Wellness; Pollinator Sanctuary Garden at Friendship Park in Social Circle; Vegetable and Flower Garden at Walton County Senior Center; and pruning demonstrations on the Blueberry Orchard at Social Circle Theater. The UGA Extension has moved to 1258 Criswell Road and the Master Gardeners hope to incorporate an Educational Garden on the campus in the coming year.
