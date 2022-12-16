Two Georgia politicians belonging to opposite ends of the political spectrum have seen their national stock rise following impressive victories in this year’s election.
If the candidates were on the Wall Street exchange, it would be wise to buy some stock in both of them.
Republican Brian Kemp cruised to re-election in 2022 and could almost be compared to Superman. Nothing fired at Kemp has seemed to cause any damage.
He won his re-election bid against Stacey Abrams without a runoff, something that didn’t seem likely when 2022 began.
Kemp also easily survived a primary challenge from former U.S. Senator David Perdue.
Warnock has now been elected statewide twice in Georgia, as a Democrat. He was the lone statewide Democrat to win his election in 2022. All others were defeated back on Nov. 8.
Warnock was pushed to a runoff but he held off a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker, who has something of an iconic status in our state from his days on the football field at the University of Georgia.
While it certainly can be argued that Warnock defeated two flawed Republicans (Kelly Loeffler in 2020 and Walker in 2022), the fact that he won speaks volumes about him as a campaigner. His ability to get his supporters to the polls has been impressive.
Both Kemp and Warnock are being mentioned in some circles as potential national candidates moving forward. While former President Donald Trump has already declared he would be running in 2024, a growing section of the Republican base is ready to move on from him.
Kemp’s name is being floated as a potential presidential candidate in 2024 although it should be noted the Georgia governor has not hinted at even being interested. It has been noted that Georgia Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is up for re-election in 2026, which is when Kemp’s final term of governor ends. A Kemp campaign for the U.S. Senate certainly seems possible.
For the Democrats in 2024, much depends on whether Joe Biden decides to seek re-election. His age is certainly a factor but he has not formally announce whether he will or he won’t run for re-election in 2024.
If Biden does decide to seek a second term, then Warnock would not enter the race. If Biden decides to not run, then certainly Warnock would become a viable choice for Democrats.
The likelihood of both running in 2024 is not something that is probable, but is certainly not impossible.
Georgia has been the focus of the political world in recent years. Can you imagine if both the Democrat and Republican nominees for president were from our state? It would be similar to two high schools from the same county playing for the state football championship. Stay tuned. Things could get very interesting.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of the Walton Tribune and a graduate of the University of Georgia in Carrollton. You can email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.