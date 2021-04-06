I wrote an article which appeared in The Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020, in which I dealt with the goals of Democratic Party, including their support of the killing of innocent babies in their mother’s womb.
Another writer to The Tribune accused me of making assertions and speculation without any factual basis.
But look at where we are today with our government chipping away our First Amendment rights of freedom of speech, and the Second Amendment which gives us the right to bear arms.
Also, the so called “Equality Act” would deprive us of our religious freedoms, and would enshrine abortion in our Constitution.
I also wrote that the Democrats were trying to make our country a socialistic society where the government has control of everyone’s lives, which would lead to such absurdity as “take from the rich and give to the poor.” Just look at Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea and China, where people are forced to do whatever the government demands of them. I, along with many others, believe that’s where we are headed.
On another subject, I wrote that the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden was a “puppet” and that he and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris were both 100% pro-abortion and would support any law that made it legal for abortionists to kill babies in the womb through the entire nine months of the pregnancy — and, on top of that, make the taxpayer pay for these abortions. Anyone who pays attention to the news on TV or the internet knows this to be a fact.
Let’s take a look at some of the things that are happening in the abortion industry.
1. Planned Parenthood released its fiscal 2019-20 annual report. Their own numbers showed they performed 345,871 abortions (972 pre-born babies killed each day, or one every 91 seconds). This report also showed Planned Parenthood received $618.1 million in fiscal 2019-20, or $1.7 million from taxpayers per day.
2. An autopsy report reveals an Alabama woman died as a result of a perforated uterus during an abortion procedure, a known complication in surgical abortions.
She had been seen leaving the clinic on May 7, 2020, and had to be physically supported as she struggled to walk from the clinic to a private vehicle and was then taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. (Operation Rescue, March 18)
3. A federal appeals court strikes down pro-life law requiring parental consent for teen abortions (lifenews.com, March 16). Just think about it, a 13-year-old girl can have an abortion and her parents don’t have to give their permission. Can you imagine how this might affect this young girl’s life?
4. Preborn Down syndrome babies, when diagnosed with the chromosomal abnormality in Iceland, are almost all aborted (98%). In our country, 74% of preborn babies with this abnormality are aborted. Ten states have passed legislation to ban abortions when the pre-born baby has this diagnosis (Pro Life Today, March 30). As you might expect, Planned Parenthood, NARAL and the ACLU have challenged this legislation. I predict these groups will be successful in their challenges.
I could go on and on, as I read such stories most every day, but you get my point.
I will conclude this column with two Bible verses which I believe show God created all human beings and how he sees abortion.
• “…before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you (Jeremiah 1:5)
• “There are six things that God hates, seven that are an abomination to him: a lying tongue and hands that shed innocent blood…” (Proverbs 6:16–17b).
If we believe the Bible, how can support the killing of the pre-born child?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.