Just when you think this world can’t get any worse, something like what I’m about to tell you happens and you realize, nope, it sure can.
Don’t believe me?
What if I told you that a wittness recently told the Monroe Police Department she saw a little dog thrown out of a moving vehicle occupied by two women who were driving down Breedlove Drive in Monroe, and when that didn’t result in the animal’s apparently intended death, the driver decided to stop, back up and run over the poor little fur baby.
And the witnesses says the women were laughing all the way.
Believe me now?
I know, I know. There are some of you who are reading this going, Come on, Graham, with everything going on in our country right now we are supposed to be worried about this? Sure, those gals shouldn’t have done that, but we’ve got a worldwide pandemic going on and our cities are burning. I feel bad for the pup, but really?
I get it. But personally, I can’t stand this. This level of animal abuse is disgusting, and it truly makes me sick that it happened right here in my little town.
Here is the good news. Despite these sickos best efforts, “Max,” as the little Shih Tzu who was hurt is being called, survived and had a lot of people come to his rescue. His case was taken on by Society of Humane Friends of Georgia and the University of Georgia Veterinary Hospital, whose surgeons were miraculously able to repair little Max’s significant spinal injuries.
Believe it or not, the little guy is actually now beginning to walk again under his own power. Which is unbelieveable given what happened to him.
The bad news is the women who allegedly did this to him still have not been caught, and I’d like to find them and have them put underneath the jail for what they allegeldy did to poor little Max.
If you have any information you think could help, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576.
We’ll see how funny they think it is one a couple of Monroe’s finest come and visit them on behalf of Max.
