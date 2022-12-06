Flag football, as an official sport, is relatively new.
The Georgia High School Association has only in recent years recognized the sport. Recognition means the association regulates the sports, sets rules, awards official state championships, etc.
The sport has quickly caught on in Walton County and is still growing. Walnut Grove High School and Loganville High School were the first to tests the waters. Those tests have resulted in a high level of success.
Monroe Area fielded a junior varsity team this fall and will begin competing at the varsity level in 2023.
It would not be surprising to see other local schools begin fielding teams as soon as next fall.
Loganville High School reached the state semifinals this season. In only the program’s second year of existence, the Red Devils had been undefeated until Monday’s 14-7 loss in the state semifinals.
Last season when I was still free-lancing for The Walton Tribune, I wrote several articles about the flag football teams at LHS and Walnut Grove. Coaches with both teams expressed how much knowledge of the sport players had despite having never played football in a competitive league.
Football is a complicated sport and if you’ve never played it you really can’t understand how tough blocking schemes and offensive and defensive plays can be.
LHS advanced to the championship in 2021 before falling to Walnut Grove. This season the Lady Devils were just one game shy.
Congratulations to Loganville coach Bran Mills and his players for having another standout season. It won’t be long before the flag football Devils take that final step and win it all.
It’s always great to see our local athletes doing so well.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of the Walton Tribune and a graduate of the University of Georgia in Carrollton. You can email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune.
