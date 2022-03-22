That feature on Facebook that lets you see what you posted on the date however many years ago can be fun, or sad, or oftentimes cringe-worthy.
Forever — or as long as we use Facebook — this time of year will take us down a dark road to 2020 as the reality of the pandemic began to smack us in the face.
I had one of those moments Monday, when my personal post was something to the effect of, my tombstone needs to read that the case of COVID-19 at a local company is not reflected in Walton County’s case count because that’s a Gwinnett County case based on the patient’s residence.
Yes, two years ago this week, someone having been diagnosed with COVID-19 was a really big deal. I regularly got emails asking about rumors of a case at this employer or in that town.
But all we could do was post daily and sometimes more frequent updates from the state.
I would love nothing more than to forget those scary days when we didn’t know what in the world was happening and what might come next. But we won’t forget, and shouldn’t either.
It helps to keep perspective that, the world is still going even if we lost too many people to this illness.
As we move years beyond the dark early days of the pandemic, it’s important to remember the places we turned for comfort — those little things we learned meant so much.
And hopefully we remember that there’s so much we can’t take for granted. Remember the things we said we’d never forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.