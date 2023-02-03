Benjamin Franklin was a great man, a brilliant scientist, statesman, writer, occasional raconteur and overall polymath in so many disciplines its hard to keep up with everything he did in simply one paragraph.

One of his many gifts was in the form of the aphorism. He was very good at coming up with short, punchy phrases that expressed wise, pithy statements we still repeat today.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.