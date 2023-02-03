Benjamin Franklin was a great man, a brilliant scientist, statesman, writer, occasional raconteur and overall polymath in so many disciplines its hard to keep up with everything he did in simply one paragraph.
One of his many gifts was in the form of the aphorism. He was very good at coming up with short, punchy phrases that expressed wise, pithy statements we still repeat today.
But I have to say, Founding Father or no, he wasn’t always right. I just can’t bring myself to agree with the following infamous idea:
“Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.”
It sounds good, I admit. For one thing, it rhymes, and poetry always makes us thing something is smarter than otherwise.
And since no one likes to get up early, our national concept of “things that you don’t enjoy must be good for you” kicks in.
I suppose I can’t actually argue against it’s possible accuracy. Having done as little of either side of the equation, I can hardly say I’ve tested its efficacy personally.
And while I feel I’m in decent shape health-wise, I can hardly claim to be wealthy.
I’m not even to talk about the “wise” part lest I leave myself open to cracks from the peanut gallery. Just not going there.
Still, this past week, I had to spend a lot of time trying out the “early to rise” part, as various work commitments had me waking up earlier than my usual habit nearly every day.
I still didn’t test Franklin’s theory well, though, as I kept going to bed later than he would have preferred. But I have electric lights and he didn’t, no wonder he kept going to bed early.
On Thursday, in particular, I was up early to make it to the Walton County Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet, which for some reason this year was an early morning breakfast affair instead of an evening formal event.
It took two cups of coffee for me to feel I could actually pay attention to the proceedings properly, and I still felt a bit fuzzy by the end of it all (especially since the coffee kept getting cold exceptionally fast).
Here’s hoping this breakfast experience is a one-time thing.
I’m just not a morning person, really. I function much more readily in the latter half of the day, after the sun has gone down and the night sets in. Unfortunately, the rest of the world insists on conducting business during daylight hours, more’s the pity.
I suppose, to be fair, I should actually try Franklin’s idea out properly. I could surely use the wealth part of his results promise.
Then again, Franklin was a known carouser who spent time in places like Paris. Like all such sorts, he was probably better at giving advice than following it.
I think I’ll continue to stay away from the early morning routine whenever I can.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
