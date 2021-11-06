The news Friday morning, that Bill Jones had died, came as quite a shock here at the newspaper.
Jones was a larger than life figure during his 15-year tenure as the city manager of Loganville. He always had a laugh and joke and, more importantly, a plan for moving his city forward.
Well, he didn’t always laugh. Woe be it to the contractor or anyone for that matter that didn’t hold up its end of the bargain on serving the citizens. But that’s because, at the end of the day, that was his top priority, no matter who was the mayor or on the council.
Jones set a great example during a time of tremendous change in Loganville. He served with citizens’ best interests first, and all of Walton County was better for it.
He will be missed, but his legacy lives on in a city that’s better now than it was when he found it.
